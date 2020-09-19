Kangana Ranaut praised Yogi Adityanath, wrote in tweet – Thums up for your decision

Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (CM Yogi Adityanath) and through her tweet, appreciated the decision to make a film city in Uttar Pradesh. In his tweet in Kangana, he appreciated the statement of Yogi Adityanath in which he said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility. Also Read – Film City in UP: UP Government announces, Film City to be formed in these areas of the state, will get employment boost

After this announcement by CM Yogi, on Saturday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, 'People believe that the top film industry in India is the Hindi film industry, that it is wrong. The Telugu film industry has taken itself to the top position and now there are films in many languages ​​in India, many Hindi films are being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad. '

I applaud this announcement by @myogiadityanath ji.We need many reforms in the film industry first of all we need one big film industry called Indian film industry we are divided based on many factors, Hollywood films get advantage of this. One industry but many Film Cities 👍2 / 2 – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

People’s perception that top film industry in India is Hindi film industry is wrong. Telugu film industry has ascended itself to the top position and now catering films to pan India in multiple languages, many Hindi films being shot in Ramoji Hydrabad 1/2 https://t.co/zB6wkJg1zX – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 19, 2020

Please tell that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that in Uttar Pradesh, we will create a great film city. It is ready to take responsibility. For Film City, the area of ​​Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be better. This film city will provide a better option to the filmmakers and, at the same time, will be a very useful endeavor in terms of employment generation. In this direction, an action plan should be prepared at the earliest with options for land.