Kangana Ranaut praised Yogi Adityanath, wrote in tweet – Thums up for your decision

September 19, 2020
Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood’s famous actress Kangana Ranaut has praised Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (CM Yogi Adityanath) and through her tweet, appreciated the decision to make a film city in Uttar Pradesh. In his tweet in Kangana, he appreciated the statement of Yogi Adityanath in which he said that the country needs a good film city and Uttar Pradesh is ready to take this responsibility. Also Read – Film City in UP: UP Government announces, Film City to be formed in these areas of the state, will get employment boost

After this announcement by CM Yogi, on Saturday, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, ‘People believe that the top film industry in India is the Hindi film industry, that it is wrong. The Telugu film industry has taken itself to the top position and now there are films in many languages ​​in India, many Hindi films are being shot in Ramoji Hyderabad. ‘ Also Read – Strict Yogi Government on Love Jihad: Ordinance will soon be issued in UP against conversion

Kangana tweeted another in which she wrote, ‘I appreciate this announcement, Yogi Adityanath ji. We need many reforms in the film industry, first of all we need a big film industry called Indian film industry, which we divide on the basis of many factors, Hollywood movies get its benefits. An industry but many film cities thumbs up. ‘

Please tell that UP CM Yogi Adityanath has said that in Uttar Pradesh, we will create a great film city. It is ready to take responsibility. For Film City, the area of ​​Noida, Greater Noida and Yamuna Expressway will be better. This film city will provide a better option to the filmmakers and, at the same time, will be a very useful endeavor in terms of employment generation. In this direction, an action plan should be prepared at the earliest with options for land.

