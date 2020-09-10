Kangana Ranaut reached her office broke, wrote on Twitter – Seeing all this my Marathi friends have cried, and …

new Delhi: The film actress Kangana Ranaut reached her office. Kangana inspected her office. This is the same office in which the BMC vandalized the day before. The BMC had demolished a part of Kangana Ranaut’s office, terming it as illegal construction. There was a lot of controversy about this. The High Court had stayed this action of BMC. And the answer was sought. Also Read – A case was filed against Kangana for using ‘wrong language’ for Maharashtra CM, said – Uddhav your pride will break

Today, Kangana reached her same office and stood for a long time amidst the shattered baggage in the Ranaut office. He had many other colleagues with him. Earlier, Kangana had warned Uddhav Thackeray on breaking the office and said that this time will definitely change. Kangana said that my office is Ram temple. And Ram temple will be built again. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut’s Uddhav attack on Thackeray again, you’re nothing, just a sample of dynasty

Maharashtra: Actor Kangana Ranaut arrives at her office in Mumbai, where demolition work was carried out by BMC, yesterday. pic.twitter.com/cvOMuI8wXa Also Read – After Kangana Ranaut, now the turn of designer Manish Malhotra, BMC asks for notice and reply – ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

Even today, Kangana wrote many things on Twitter. Kangana tweeted that many of my Marathi friends cried on the phone yesterday, some gave me many contacts for help, some were sending food to the house which I could not accept due to security protocols, due to this black act of Maharashtra Government in the world. Marathi culture and pride should not be hurt. Jai Maharashtra.

Along with this, Kangana wrote in another tweet that I want to specifically explain that the people of Maharashtra strongly condemn the hooliganism done by the government, many calls are coming from my Marathi well-wishers, in the world or Himachal Do not think that the sadness in the heart of the people is that I do not get love and respect here.

Kangna tweeted another one, in which she wrote – Your father’s good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth but my voice will echo in a hundred millions after me, how many mouths will you shut? How many voices will you press? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but a sample of dynasty.