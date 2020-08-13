Kangana Ranaut said by posting a video – We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on Thursday demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana tweeted, saying, We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput, we deserve to know the truth. Also Read – Sushant Singh’s niece Mallika became emotional, said – I am a better person than her …

Kangana’s verified Twitter team, named Team Kangana Ranaut, shared the actress’ video, writing, “We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We are capable of knowing the truth. ” Also Read – Sushant Singh wanted to completely remove Riya from his life, this was the kind of planning

#Bollywood actress #KanganaRanaut (@KanganaTeam) has shared a video demand #CBI probe into the death of #SushantSinghRajput.#SushantSinghRajputCase #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase Also Read – SS Rajput case: Riya Chakraborty and Bihar government presented their side in writing before SC Video: Team Kangana Ranaut pic.twitter.com/RPLLwsg1uj – IANS Tweets (@ians_india) August 13, 2020

The actress shared this video on social media before hearing Riya Chakraborty’s plea in the Supreme Court. Riya has filed a petition to transfer the FIR lodged in Patna by Sushant’s family to Mumbai.

On Thursday, Kangana’s Twitter team gave a negative review on the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Road 2, writing, “Please find someone R Balki, where he is hiding, he said that there is no better artist than Ranbir and Alia.” . Be ashamed, be ashamed, brainwashing also has a limit. Both Pappu are far below the average glory set by the mafia media, their friends and fake awards, their time is over. ”