Kangana Ranaut said by posting a video – We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput

August 13, 2020
Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on Thursday demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Kangana tweeted, saying, We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput, we deserve to know the truth. Also Read – Sushant Singh’s niece Mallika became emotional, said – I am a better person than her …

Kangana’s verified Twitter team, named Team Kangana Ranaut, shared the actress’ video, writing, “We want CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput. We are capable of knowing the truth. ” Also Read – Sushant Singh wanted to completely remove Riya from his life, this was the kind of planning

The actress shared this video on social media before hearing Riya Chakraborty’s plea in the Supreme Court. Riya has filed a petition to transfer the FIR lodged in Patna by Sushant’s family to Mumbai.

On Thursday, Kangana’s Twitter team gave a negative review on the trailer of Alia Bhatt’s upcoming film Road 2, writing, “Please find someone R Balki, where he is hiding, he said that there is no better artist than Ranbir and Alia.” . Be ashamed, be ashamed, brainwashing also has a limit. Both Pappu are far below the average glory set by the mafia media, their friends and fake awards, their time is over. ”

