Kangana Ranaut said on PoK’s statement- I should have called Mumbai ‘Syria’ instead of PoK

New Delhi Kangana Ranaut has been in the headlines for some time. The actress is now attacking politicians after targeting many Bollywood celebrities one after the other. First Maharashtra government, Shiv Sena, Sanjay Raut and then Sonia Gandhi and now they have targeted Rahul Gandhi. Kangana Ranaut in a recent interview to the Times of India targeted Rahul Gandhi for his statement in which he compared India to Syria. Also Read – Kangana Ranaut vs BMC: Kangana’s counterattack on BMC, actress calls BMC ‘pet’ of Maharashtra government

In such a situation, Kangana has compared Rahul Gandhi’s statement to PoK with Rahul Gandhi’s statement to India as Syria. According to the actress, when Rahul Gandhi called India Syria, he was not told anything, but such a big controversy was raised on his statement. Actually, Kangana Ranaut had expressed insecurity to herself in one of her tweets, saying that – “I have started feeling insecure in Mumbai.” Mumbai is starting to look like POK. ‘ Also Read – BMC does not want to pay penalty to Kangana Ranaut, this plea in Bombay High Court …

After this statement by the actress, a huge controversy arose and her office in Mumbai was demolished. On being demolished by BMC office in Mumbai, Kangana said- ‘I was told that I will break my mouth. I was abused, abused. I had said that Mumbai looks like POK, not Mumbai. Also Read – Actress Shweta Tripathi gave this reaction on Kangana’s statement, said- Any force here in our mouth …

He said that my statement was taken full advantage of. My office was broken. A crowd was gathered to lynch, but I think I should have compared Mumbai to Syria, not PoK. Because when Rahlu Gandhi compared India to Syria, his house was not demolished. ‘