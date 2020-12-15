Kangana Ranaut to Hrithik Roshan: Kangana’s tweet to Hrithik, how long will he cry for a small affair?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has tweeted to actor Hrithik Roshan that she starts the same drama again when I have the courage to get some hope in my personal life. How long will I cry for a small affair? Also Read – Shiv Sena MLA Sarnaik gives notice of breach of privilege against Kangana, name of Pakistan came

Let me tell you that a case related to Actress Kangana Ranot, filed by Actor Hrithik Roshan four years ago, has been transferred to the Crime Intelligence Unit. An officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch told this on Monday.

At the same time, Kangana Ranaut has tweeted for Hrithik Roshan, How long will I cry for a small affair?

Actress Kangana tweeted: Our story starts again, so we have a break up and divorce for many years but she refuses to move forward, refuses to date any woman, just when I am in my personal If I muster the courage to get some hope in life, then he starts the same drama again. How long will I cry for a small affair?

Darsal, Hrithik filed a complaint against an unknown person in 2016, stating that a person allegedly talks to actress Kangana Ranot using an e-mail ID in his name.

The officer said that Roshan’s lawyer had met Mumbai Police Commissioner Paramvir Singh regarding the pending investigation in the case. In connection with this complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber ​​Police Station of Bandra Kurla Complex. The forensic experts of the police could not gather any facts about this email id of America.