Kangana Ranaut told the PM of Malaysia to be thirsty for blood, apologized for the misstep, know

Kangana Ranaut:Kangana Ranaut has again tweeted a controversial tweet and this time she has described former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad as blood thirsty. However, she also made two mistakes in her tweet, for which she has also apologized. The first mistake he made is that he told Mahathir as the President of Malaysia, then after 3 minutes when he realized his mistake, he apologized for it and tried to rectify it. But during this time, he made the mistake of calling Mahathir the Prime Minister of Malaysia,

These are both Kangana's tweets in which she has made mistakes

Kangana wrote in her first tweet, "This man seems thirsty for blood. What is silly logic? According to this, Hindus have the right to kill Christians and Muslims in view of the massacre of the past? Being the president of a country, he is talking stupid things… Surprising."

This man seems blood thirsty, what is this stupid analogy? So based on this analogy Hindus have the right to kill Christians and Muslims for the massacres of the past? Being the president of a nation he speaks so stupidly… .SHOCKING !!! #FranceBeheading #franceattack https://t.co/w6g37vJgjA – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2020

In the second tweet, Kangana called Mahathir a president as a typo and he wrote, “Not the President, but the Prime Minister.” Sorry for the typo. But they should be called Prime Monsters.

Not the president but the Prime Minister *…. sorry for the typo but he should be called Prime Monster * instead for justifying #FranceBeheading #franceattack #Sick – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 29, 2020

The attack on the church in the city of Nice in France has created a ruckus

On Thursday, there was a terrorist attack in the church of Nice city of France, in which three people died. In this attack, the attacker severed the head of a woman with a knife, while brutally killing two others. A few days earlier, a history teacher was strangled to death by Islamic fundamentalists in Paris for showing a cartoon of Prophet Mohammad in class.

When this vandalism in France was criticized, Mahathir had justified it and wrote in his tweet that Muslims have the right to be angry and kill French people for past genocides. There was a lot of ruckus on this tweet of Mahathir, which was later deleted.