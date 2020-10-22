Kangana Ranaut tweets on Mumbai Police tweet – ‘Maharashtra’s Pappupro’ misses a lot … know the reason

Kangana Ranaut: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel are often in the discussion, Mumbai Police has issued a notice on Wednesday and called for questioning on October 26-27. Kangana tweeted on this and took a dig at the Mumbai Police and called the Mumbai Police ‘Pappupro’. Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray also banned CBI – cannot enter Maharashtra without permission

Let us know that the Mumbai Police has given them this notice through their comments to record their statement on the Oropes for allegedly promoting disharmony among the communities. Here Kangana and Rangoli have gone to their house to attend their brother's wedding. Amidst his happiness, Kangana Ranaut has responded to this notice from Mumbai Police in his familiar style.

Kangana tweeted – Passionate Penguin Army… Pappupro of Maharashtra

Mumbai Police has issued summons to Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and her sister Rangoli Chandel and asked them to appear next week. Kangana Ranaut tweeted after seeing the summons. He wrote- ‘Passionate Penguin Army… Pappupro of Maharashtra, misses k-k-k-k-kangna, no problem will come soon.’

Obsessed penguin Sena… Pappupro of Maharashtra, bahut yaad aati hai k-k-k-k-k-Kangana, koi baat nahin jaldi aa jaungi…. https://t.co/nwLyoq1J2i – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 21, 2020

The court ordered a complaint against Kangana

Actually, a petition was filed in court by Bollywood casting director and ‘fitness trainer’ Munawar Ali Syed. Taking cognizance of the petitioner, the Bandra court of Maharashtra had ordered a complaint against Kangana.

Bandra Police has registered an FIR

According to police officials, the Bandra police, on the court’s direction, promoted section 3 (a) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Ranaut and his sister (Rangoli), promoting disharmony among various groups on the basis of religion, race, etc., 295 An FIR was registered under A (intentional act to hurt religious sentiments) and 124-A (sedition) and 34 (having similar intent).

Kangna has been accused

“We have issued a notice to Ranaut and his sister, asking them to appear before the police in connection with the FIR lodged against them,” he said. They have been asked to appear on Monday and Tuesday ‘. In the complaint filed in the court, Syed had alleged that through his tweet and TV interview, Ranaut has been tarnishing the image of Bollywood by calling it ‘center of familyism’, ‘biased’ etc. for the last two months.

It was also alleged in the complaint that he has not only hurt his feelings by making very objectionable remarks, but has also hurt the feelings of many artists.