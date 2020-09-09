Kangana Ranaut’s attack again – come Uddhav Thackeray-Karan Johar gang, now break my house again my face and body

new Delhi: In Mumbai, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has again attacked Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray and Karan Johar. On Wednesday, the BMC demolished the so-called illegal part of Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow in Bandra, after which she arrived here and lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for this action. Ranaut said, Udhav Thackeray and Karan Johar gang come you broke my workplace, now break my house, then break my face and body, I want the world to see clearly what you do anyway, whether I live Or die, I will expose you. Also Read – Kangana office sabotage case: Sharad Pawar said – if BMC reduced according to rules, then it is fine

Kangana Ranaut said, in the last 24 hours my office was suddenly declared illegal, they have destroyed everything inside, including furniture and lights and now I am threatening that they will come to my house and break it too, I Glad that my decision of the best CM of the world favorite of the film Mafia was right. Also Read – BMC lying on Kangana Ranaut’s bungalow, entered illegally: Lawyer

Come Udhav Thakeray and Karan Johar Gang you broke my work place come now break my house then break my face and body, I want the world to see clearly what you do anyway underhand, whether I live or die I will expose you regardless 🙂 Also Read – I don’t want to talk about Saamna, but Shiv Sena’s roots are ending: CM Jairam Thakur – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 9, 2020

Let me tell you that Kangana in a video message posted on her Twitter account told Thackeray, “Uddhav Thackeray, what do you think… today my house is broken tomorrow your pride will break, it is a wheel of time to remember always the same does not live….”

Please tell that Kangana had bought this bungalow for Rs 20 crore allegedly in September 2017.

Kangana also got relief from the Bombay High Court. The court issued a stay order prohibiting the process initiated by the BMC to demolish the illegal construction in their bungalow. Kangana uses this bungalow as her office. Let me tell you that the court also wanted to know how the municipal body entered his bungalow when his mistress was not present there.

Kangana reached the Mumbai airport by plane from Chandigarh at around 2:30 pm. Shiv Sena workers opposed him at the airport here due to his statement about the Mumbai Police. Shiv Sena workers were seen outside the airport carrying black flags. The activists shouted slogans against him. After Kangana’s arrival at Mumbai airport, she was taken to her residence in suburban Khar under tight security. RPI (A) and Karni Sena workers also gathered there in support of Kangana. RPI (A) leader and Union Minister Ramdas Athawale had announced that when Kangana came to Mumbai, her party workers would protect her. All these workers were gathered outside the airport’s Terminal-2.

Kangana was escorted by the Central Security Force and Mumbai Police personnel from the airport in the security cordon. They have been provided with Y Plus category security by the Center. A large number of police are stationed outside his residence in Khar.