Kangana Ranaut’s attack on Uddhav Thackeray, you are nothing, just a sample of dynasty

new Delhi: Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut in Mumbai attacked the Chief Minister of Maharashtra and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on the second day on Thursday after the BMC demolished its bungalow. Kangana said, "Your father's good deeds can give you wealth, but you have to earn respect, you will shut my mouth but my voice will echo after me in a hundred millions, how many mouths will you shut?" How many voices will you press? Till when you will run away from the truth, you are nothing but a sample of dynasty.

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, "I want to specifically state that the people of Maharashtra condemn the government's hooliganism, many calls are coming from my Marathi well-wishers, the hearts of people in the world or Himachal I do not think that I am saddened because I do not get love and respect here.

Many of my Marathi friends cried on the phone yesterday, many gave me many contacts for help.

The Bollywood actress said, "Many of my Marathi friends cried on the phone yesterday, some gave me many contacts for help, some were sending food to the house, which I could not accept due to the security protocols, from this black act of Maharashtra Government Marathi culture and pride should not be hurt in the world. Jai Maharashtra ..

Both have broken something

In another tweet, Kangana gave a clarification on the use of the word Babur, saying, “I know both have broken something, one broke the Hindu symbols of genocide and the other slavery broke the symbol of women’s empowerment” As I am the only woman actress to set up my office at a young age).