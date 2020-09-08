Kangana Ranaut’s troubles increased again between Sanjay Raut’s ‘Jubani Jung’, now Shiv Sena ….

Kangana Ranaut is in the news for his statements these days. Kangana has been provided with the security of ‘Y’ category amid ‘Jubani Jung’ released from Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. However, Kangana’s difficulties are not being named. Now Shiv Sena has filed a complaint against Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). Along with this, a case of treason has been filed against him and he has also demanded an FIR. Also Read – BMC notice to Kangana, said – If you do not submit office papers in such an hour …

Maharashtra: Shiv Sena IT Cell files a complaint at Shrinagar Police Station in Thane against Kangana Ranaut seeking FIR against her under ‘charges of sedition for her Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) analogy for Mumbai’. pic.twitter.com/wiiFkWBIFm Also Read – Sandalwood Drug Case: Police raid at Kannada actress Sanjana Gulrani’s house – ANI (@ANI) September 8, 2020 Also Read – Shilpa Shinde’s anger erupted over Kangana’s women slapping slippers, said woman – woman’s enemy …

According to news agency ANI, the IT cell of Shiv Sena has lodged a complaint against Kangana Ranaut at Srinagar police station in Thane. The Shiv Sena’s IT cell has demanded in the complaint that a sedition case should be filed against actress Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-based Kashmir.

Please tell that the Aurangabad unit of Shiv Sena on Monday submitted a memorandum to the police demanding action against actress Kangana Ranaut. The memorandum demands a case against the actress.

Let us know that the Ministry of Home Affairs announced on Monday that Kangana Ranaut, who was involved in the controversies, has been provided with Y-Plus category security and about 10 armed commandos will be deployed under her protection. In Maharashtra, the ruling Shiv Sena and its allies have criticized the BJP-led central government’s decision.

After the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana said that she was scared of the Mumbai Police and compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Kangana thanked Union Home Minister Amit Shah for providing security and said that now no one can crush any patriotic voice.

Kangana is currently in her home state of Himachal Pradesh. She had said that she would return to Mumbai on September 9. After this announcement, it has been decided to provide security to them. Due to Kangana’s comments, he had a dispute with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. He made comments on a range of issues including drug use in a section of the film industry.

(Input: agency)