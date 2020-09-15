Kangana Ranaut’s UP’s Netaji became a fan, said – he is a true patriot, Mumbai is no one’s fief …

Uttar Pradesh: Heera Thakur, Deputy Chairman of the Backward Classes Commission of Uttar Pradesh tied the praises of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut and said that she is a true patriot. With this, Netaji took a dig at the Maharashtra government and lashed out at Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Heera Thakur reached Meerut on Tuesday, where he also held a press conference. In this press conference, he spoke on the issues related to his commission, but on the episode of breaking the office of Kangana Ranaut in Maharashtra, he said so much that Kangana is the topic of his speech today. He said that Kangana is a true patriot. Also Read – How to get 24 hours cheap electricity, Energy Minister told the way

In the press conference, Deputy Chairman of State Backward Classes Commission Heera Thakur said that Kangana loves the country and the whole country stands with Kangana. Kangana has put the right issue in front of the country. At the same time, Heera Thakur lashed out at Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He said that Mumbai is an integral part of India and is not a property of anyone.

Heera Thakur said that people of every province of the country, industrialists and people associated with the film world have also contributed to make Mumbai. Uddhav and Raut are not the only contributors. The leader did not stop here. He said that Maharashtra government is strangling democracy and action has been taken against Kangana in a spirit of revenge.

He raised the question whether the Shiv Sena government is supporting the goons by supporting Riya? The leader said that the whole country is standing with Kangana. Netaji praised the Yogi Adityanath government during this period and called the law and order of UP topped.