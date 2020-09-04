Kangana’s counterattack on Maharashtra’s home minister, “in a single day it became a Taliban with POK”.

new Delhi: On Friday, when the Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said about the comments of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who feel unsafe in Maharashtra or Mumbai, they should leave this state. They have no right to live here. On this, Kangana retorted, “He is trying to take away my constitutional rights, in one day it became a Taliban from PoK.” Also Read – Kangana Ranaut has no right to live in Mumbai or Maharashtra: Home Minister Anil Deshmukh

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has now compared Mumbai to the Taliban, criticizing Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. While Kangana and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut are fighting a war of statements, Kangana has now hit back at Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. Also Read – Twitter war between Renuka and Kangana about Mumbai, Shahane spoke – raised her tongue and spoke anything

Let me tell you that on the comments of Kangana Ranaut’s Mumbai Police in Nagpur today, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said that those who feel insecure in Maharashtra or Mumbai should leave this state. He praised the Mumbai Police and said that he was often compared to Britain’s Scotland Yard. Also Read – On Kangana Ranaut’s statement on Mumbai Police, Sonu Sood said – Salute will be saluted

Maharashtra Home Minister said, Maharashtra Police is capable of ensuring proper law and order in the state and those who feel insecure in Mumbai or Maharashtra have no right to stay here. Kangana said that she fears Mumbai Police more than the people she calls movie mafia. In fact, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had allegedly told Kangana that if he is afraid of Mumbai Police, then he should not come here.