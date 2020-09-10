Kangana’s mother said, I thank the home minister Amit Shah, the work of the Maharashtra government is very condemnable

new Delhi: Asha Ranaut, mother of Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut said, I thank the country’s home minister Amit Shah who provided security to my daughter. If he had not got protection today then anything could have happened to him. Also Read – Now Kangana Ranaut said- The building where I live belongs to NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

The work done by the Maharashtra government is very condemnable, I strongly oppose it. I am happy that the whole of India is with my daughter. I am proud of my daughter that she has always been truthful and will continue to be.

Explain that a recent statement by Kangana about the Mumbai Police and Maharashtra has created controversy. She claimed that she feels unperturbed in Mumbai. After this, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut asked him not to return to Mumbai. After Raut's statement, the actress compared Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

I thank Amit Shah for providing her security, had she not been given security, nobody knows what would have happened to her: Asha Ranaut, mother of actor #KanganaRanaut https://t.co/tsheQQnLVY – ANI (@ANI) September 10, 2020

The Shiv Sena-led BMC on Wednesday smashed some illegal constructions in the actress’s bungalow in Bandra, after which Kangana had targeted Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray saying that his pride would be broken.

How many will shut my mouth, my voice will go far: Kangana Ranaut said to Thackeray

A day after Mumbai BMC officials demolished parts of Kangana Ranaut’s office, Kangana targeted the Maharashtra government, accusing Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of ‘abuse of power’ and announced that his voice would go far.