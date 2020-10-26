Entertainment

Kangana’s retaliation on Uddhav’s ‘ganja’ statement- ‘You should be ashamed, you don’t deserve the chair that you …’

October 26, 2020
Kangana Ranaut attacks on Uddhav Thackeray: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attacked Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput case. Without naming Kangana, Uddhav said, ‘Those shouting for justice accused the Mumbai Police. Told Mumbai as POK. Presenting such a picture as there is drug addiction everywhere. We do not grow basil instead of hemp. Hemp fields are in your state. ”Kangana Ranaut has retaliated by tweeting one after the other about this. Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray attacked Kangana regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case – ‘Ganja fields are in your state, we are here …’

Kangana Ranaut tweeted, ‘You should be ashamed of being your Chief Minister. As a public servant, you are involved in petty quarrels. You are abusing power against people who disagree with you. You do not deserve the chair that you have gained by doing dirty politics. Shame on you.

In his next tweet, he wrote, ‘Chief Minister you are very petty person. Himachal is called Dev Bhoomi, it has maximum temple and crime rate is zero. Yes, the land of Himachal is very fertile, where apples, kiwis, pomegranates, strawberries grow and anything can grow here.

