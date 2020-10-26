Kangana’s retaliation on Uddhav’s ‘ganja’ statement- ‘You should be ashamed, you don’t deserve the chair that you …’

Kangana Ranaut attacks on Uddhav Thackeray: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray attacked Kangana Ranaut on Sushant Singh Rajput case. Without naming Kangana, Uddhav said, ‘Those shouting for justice accused the Mumbai Police. Told Mumbai as POK. Presenting such a picture as there is drug addiction everywhere. We do not grow basil instead of hemp. Hemp fields are in your state. ”Kangana Ranaut has retaliated by tweeting one after the other about this. Also Read – Uddhav Thackeray attacked Kangana regarding Sushant Singh Rajput case – ‘Ganja fields are in your state, we are here …’

You should be ashamed of yourself as Chief Minister, being a public servant you are indulging in petty fights, using your power to insult, damage and humiliate people who don't agree with you, you don't deserve the chair you have acquired by playing dirty politics. SHAME. – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 26, 2020

In his next tweet, he wrote, ‘Chief Minister you are very petty person. Himachal is called Dev Bhoomi, it has maximum temple and crime rate is zero. Yes, the land of Himachal is very fertile, where apples, kiwis, pomegranates, strawberries grow and anything can grow here.