Kangnam Discusses Newlywed Life + Reveals He Got A Sports Massage License For Wife Lee Sang Hwa

Kangnam talked about married life on SBS’s “My Ugly Duckling”!

Through the August 23 episode of the present, Kangnam met up with Lee Sang Min, Tak Jae Hoon, and Im Gained Hee, and so they talked about his marriage to Olympic pace skater Lee Sang Hwa. Tak Jae Hoon requested Kangnam, “Is there anybody good that your spouse is aware of? If there may be, introduce her to Sang Min.”

Lee Sang Min instantly disagreed, explaining, “I’m such an enormous fan of Lee Sang Hwa. She’s actually such an unimaginable particular person. But when they’re her buddy, they need to even be such an spectacular particular person.”

He jokingly continued, “To be trustworthy, I additionally thought that it made no sense for Kangnam [to be marrying Lee Sang Hwa].” Kangnam hilariously responded, “My mother mentioned the identical factor.”

After Kangnam confirmed his curiosity in this system, Lee Sang Min requested, “Do you need to be part of ‘My Ugly Duckling?’” Kangnam responded, “If I be part of now, it’ll be a catastrophe.” When requested why, Kangnam left the trio speechless by explaining, “Isn’t the idea for ‘My Ugly Duckling’ sad individuals who get scolded by their mothers as a result of they haven’t gotten married?”

When requested whether or not he and his spouse combat, Kangnam answered, “We don’t combat. We don’t actually conflict or something. What older individuals say is that it’s important to serve your spouse like a queen with a view to turn into a king your self, and I’m attempting to try this.”

Im Gained Hee requested Kangnam whether or not Lee Sang Hwa had any habits that bothered him, which he initially denied. Nevertheless, he finally shared, “Actually, there may be this. Sang Hwa is so clear. However I was extraordinarily messy.”

Lee Sang Min commented, “She’s undoubtedly holding in lots.” Kangnam defined, “That’s what I believed, so we talked about it lots. However I discovered that Sang Hwa would like if I didn’t do something. She truly mentioned she’d desire if I tousled the place. Sang Hwa says that cleansing makes her so blissful. So we match properly.”

Lee Sang Min hilariously responded, “Kangnam, pay attention. There’s not one particular person on this planet who likes to scrub.”

Because the trio wouldn’t consider him, Kangnam known as his spouse and defined the state of affairs. He all of a sudden handed the cellphone to Lee Sang Min, who confusedly mentioned, “Hey? Hey?” earlier than realizing that Kangnam had not truly known as anybody and was simply pranking them.

Kangnam additionally expressed how blissful he’s been over the previous yr, after getting married in October 2019. He shared, “I actually love after I do one thing for my spouse and he or she enjoys it and thanks me. Just lately, Sang Hwa’s throat harm, so I used to be excited about what can be good for her. I learn that autumn olives have been good [for the throat], so I went to choose them myself and made her jam. She ate it, and her throat bought higher. So Sang Hwa was grateful to me, and I used to be so blissful.”

He added, “I needed to present her massages, so I bought a license in sports activities therapeutic massage. I really feel blissful simply seeing her with a contented expression after I give her a therapeutic massage. I believe individuals get married for moments like that.” Listening to this, the trio jokingly commented, “You’re so completely different from us. Why did we invite him?”

Later, Kangnam shared that he needed to turn into an previous couple who stroll round holding fingers even once they’ve aged. Lee Sang Min commented, “A very powerful factor is, slightly than doing three issues your vital different likes, you may’t do the one factor they hate. If they are saying, ‘Don’t do that,’ it’s vital to not do it.”

