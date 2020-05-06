Kangnam Signs Exclusive Contract With Wife Lee Sang Hwa’s Agency

Kangnam is now part of the identical company as his spouse and retired Olympic pace skater Lee Sang Hwa!

On Could 6, Star Information reported that Kangnam had signed an unique contract with Bonboo ENT. Lee Sang Hwa signed with Bonboo ENT in February 2019, and the company homes celebrities comparable to Choo Sung Hoon, ZE:A’s Kwanghee, and extra.

Following studies, a supply from Bonboo ENT said, “We naturally bought to know Kangnam by Lee Sang Hwa, and we signed a contract with him as a result of we’ve constructed belief in one another. We’ll help Kangnam, who has distinctive selection expertise, in order that he can promote as a lot as he needs in a wide range of fields.”

Kangnam debuted in 2011 as a part of M.I.B with the only album “Say My Title” and promoted as a solo trot singer as nicely. Kangnam and Lee Sang Hwa met by SBS’s “Legislation of the Jungle,” and the 2 ultimately tied the knot in October 2019. Till not too long ago, the couple shared their newlywed life by SBS’s “Identical Mattress, Completely different Desires.” Kangnam is at present starring in MBN’s “Mysterious Animal Quiz” (literal title).

Supply (1) (2)