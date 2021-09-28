Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani meet Rahul Gandhi, will quickly sign up for Congress

New Delhi: CPI formative years chief Kanhaiya Kumar Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani met Congress chief Rahul Gandhi. All the way through this, Hardik Patel additionally stayed in combination. Those younger leaders met Rahul Gandhi at Shahede Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi.Additionally Learn – Why did Kanhaiya Kumar dangle the ‘hand’ of Congress? The rationale given for becoming a member of the celebration…

Along side Rahul Gandhi, Kanhaiya Kumar, Jignesh Mevani and Hardik Patel have been dressed in a turban. Nowadays is the delivery anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He’s being remembered within the nation. Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani are set to enroll in the Congress via night. As according to the scheduled program, those folks will take the club of Congress within the Congress administrative center. Additionally Learn – Kanhaiya Kumar joined Congress within the presence of Rahul Gandhi, screwed up when it comes to MLA Jignesh Mevani

#WATCH | CPI chief Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani meet Congress chief Rahul Gandhi at Shaheed-E-Azam Bhagat Singh Park, ITO, Delhi percent.twitter.com/gMhDJpbGH9 – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Dialogue used to be occurring for a very long time that each those leaders would sign up for the Congress. Hardik Patel used to be mediating to get those two leaders concerned. Hardik Patel is assumed to have performed crucial position in getting Kanhaiya and Mevani to enroll in the Congress. Hardik Patel is dealing with the accountability of Gujarat Congress and has a large affect in lots of sections. On the identical time, Kanhaiya Kumar may be a highly regarded identify because the time of pupil politics in JNU. In a similar way, Jignesh Mevani has made his mark. Now they’re becoming a member of Congress.