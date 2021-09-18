Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani might sign up for Congress on September 28, Hardik Patel is mediating

Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani Would possibly sign up for Congress: Former Jawaharlal Nehru College Scholars’ Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat’s impartial MLA Jignesh Mevani are most likely to sign up for the Congress by means of the top of this month. Dependable resources related to the Congress gave this knowledge. Resources say that if the continuing turmoil within the Punjab Pradesh Congress ends utterly in the following few days, then Kanhaiya and Jignesh might sign up for the Congress on September 28, the beginning anniversary of Shaheed Bhagat Singh.Additionally Learn – Will Amarinder Singh go away Congress and sign up for BJP? Long run plan instructed after resignation

In step with resources, Hardik Patel, operating president of Gujarat Pradesh Congress, is mediating the talks between those two early life leaders and the Congress management. A Congress supply acknowledged, "If the political state of affairs in Punjab Congress turns into utterly standard, then Kanhaiya and Jignesh might sign up for the Congress on September 28."

In the beginning from Bihar, Kanhaiya got here into limelight after his arrest in JNU for allegedly elevating anti-national slogans. He had contested the remaining Lok Sabha election from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat in Bihar as a CPI candidate in opposition to Union Minister Giriraj Singh, alternatively he misplaced. Alternatively, Jignesh, who belongs to the Dalit neighborhood, is an impartial MLA from Vadgam meeting constituency of Gujarat.