Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani will sign up for Congress as of late, Rahul Gandhi’s adolescence crew is getting able

New Delhi: The Congress celebration, which has been dealing with defeat within the elections for a very long time, is now going to do a brand new experiment. In view of the victory within the upcoming elections, the celebration is operating on a technique to have interaction the adolescence with it. In this type of scenario, the celebration goes to incorporate former JNU pupil union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA and Dalit chief Jignesh Mewani within the celebration. Each Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani can sign up for the Congress celebration as of late. Allow us to let you know that each have introduced to enroll in the Congress on 28 September. It's believed that the Congress celebration can provide large accountability to Jignesh Mevani in Gujarat and Kanhaiya Kumar in Bihar.

Kanhaiya gets accountability in Bihar

In step with the interior actions of the Congress celebration, Kanhaiya Kumar can get a large accountability in Bihar. If truth be told, the Congress celebration in Bihar is susceptible and within the final 12 months's meeting elections, the situation of the Congress has worsened. In this type of scenario, the Congress may just win most effective 19 seats, whilst different allies such because the RJD gained greater than part of the 144 seats. On the identical time, CPI has gained 12 seats. Because of this, there's a risk that Kanhaiya Kumar can get a large accountability in Bihar to support the efficiency of Congress in Bihar.

Congress can be robust

In the previous few years, many younger and well known leaders of the Congress celebration have left the Congress. Those come with necessary names like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Jitin Prasad, Sushmita Dev, Priyanka Chaturvedi and many others. If Kanhaiya and Jignesh sign up for the celebration, there's a risk that the celebration can use them within the upcoming UP meeting elections. As a result of BSP and SP have made it transparent that they aren't going to forge an alliance with Congress.