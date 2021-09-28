Kanhaiya Kumar joins Congress in presence of Rahul Gandhi, screwed up in MLA Jignesh Mevani’s case

Kanhaiya Kumar Joins Congress: CPI chief and previous president of JNU Scholars’ Union Kanhaiya Kumar (Kanhaiya Kumar) Joined Congress on Tuesday. Kanhaiya Kumar (Kanhaiya Kumar) through Rahul Gandhi (Rahul Gandhi) Congress within the presence of (Congress) The ‘hand’ is held. Gujarat’s impartial MLA Jignesh Mevani used to be additionally to sign up for the Congress and to start with there have been stories that he too had joined the Congress with Kanhaiya.Additionally Learn – Why did Kanhaiya Kumar cling the ‘hand’ of Congress? The explanation given for becoming a member of the birthday celebration…

Alternatively, because of some technical difficulties, Jignesh may just no longer sign up for the Congress these days. Jignesh stated, 'I may just no longer officially sign up for the Congress because of technical causes.

I may just no longer sign up for the Congress officially because of technical causes. I’m an impartial MLA, if I sign up for a birthday celebration, I would possibly not proceed as an MLA… I’m a part of the Congress ideologically, will struggle the approaching Gujarat polls from Congress image: Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani %.twitter.com/EcsNndL0m2 – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

After Navjot Singh Sidhu, some other Congress chief resigns, turmoil within the birthday celebration once more

He stated, I’m an impartial MLA, if I sign up for any birthday celebration, I will not proceed as an MLA. I’m part of Congress ideologically, will struggle the approaching Gujarat elections with the Congress image.

CPI chief Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani joins Congress within the presence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi %.twitter.com/7t0tf8lqmp – ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2021

Alternatively, senior Congress chief Manish Tewari had taunted his personal birthday celebration in gestures amid the opportunity of Kanhaiya Kumar, former president of JNU Scholars Union becoming a member of the birthday celebration.

He cited the e book ‘Communists in Congress’ through Kumaramangalam, a communist ideologue, to make it seem that he’s taking a dig on the birthday celebration.

As Hypothesis abounds about positive Communist leaders becoming a member of @INCIndia it in all probability could also be instructive to revisit a 1973 e book ‘ Communists in Congress’ Kumarmanglam Thesis. The extra issues alternate the extra they in all probability stay the similar.

I re-read it todayhttps://t.co/iMSK8RqEiA — Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) September 28, 2021

Lok Sabha member Tiwari had tweeted, ‘There may be hypothesis of a few communist leaders becoming a member of the Congress. Now in all probability the pages of the 1973 e book ‘Communists in Congress’ could also be grew to become once more. It sort of feels that the extra issues alternate, the extra they continue to be the similar. I learn it once more as of late.’