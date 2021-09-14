Kanhaiya Kumar: Will Kanhaiya Kumar sign up for Congress? hypothesis intensified

New Delhi: Kanhaiya Kumar would possibly sign up for the Congress birthday party, such discussions and speculations have intensified. Speculations are being made within the media and teams of Congress leaders about Kanhaiya Kumar becoming a member of the Congress. Congress resources say that he has been assembly Rahul Gandhi prior to now as smartly and the proposal to enroll in the birthday party is pending because the closing Lok Sabha elections. On the similar time, the leaders of the Communist Birthday party of India have clarified about this and mentioned that Kanhaiya Kumar isn’t going to take the sort of step.Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi’s goal on UP CM – what a Yogi who hates

Resources additionally mentioned that previous additionally all over the talks, Kanhaiya Kumar had insisted on involving his workforce to paintings with him in Bihar to release the agitation within the state after which regularly take it to the nationwide degree. The Congress is weighing its choices and courting with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav. The RJD is the oldest best friend of the Congress and it does no longer need to go away the RJD aspect. Additionally Learn – Senior Congress chief Oscar Fernandes passed on to the great beyond, suffered a head damage whilst doing yoga

Alternatively, resources concerned within the deliberations for the closing 3 years say that the Congress will have to first improve its birthday party after which care about its ties with the RJD. Within the contemporary meeting elections, the Congress needed to face defeat in Bihar. It controlled to win best 19 seats whilst contesting 70 seats with the Grand Alliance and its efficiency used to be thought to be one of the most causes for the alliance’s defeat. Additionally Learn – UP: CM Yogi mentioned – Those that say Abbajan used to digest ration, Congress is the mummy of terrorism within the nation

In the meantime, the Congress birthday party is finalizing the reshuffle within the Bihar unit. Resources have instructed that the state in-charge Bhakta Charan Das has proposed the title of Rajesh Ram for the submit of state president. After the electoral defeat, the present state president Madan Mohan Jha has resigned. The Congress has been blamed for the electoral defeat of the Grand Alliance because it used to be simply wanting a majority.