Kanhaiya Kumar would possibly sign up for Congress, meet Rahul Gandhi, know what’s the plan

Former JNUSU President and Left chief Kanhaiya Kumar has met Rahul Gandhi. After this assembly, speculations are being made that Kanhaiya Kumar would possibly sign up for the Congress. Whilst it’s being stated that Kanhaiya Kumar is repeatedly involved with the Congress celebration, Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani may be involved with the Congress. It’s being instructed that he can also sign up for the Congress celebration.Additionally Learn – First assembly of Congress panel, Udit Raj proposes to make Rahul Gandhi president

Consistent with the inside track, Kanhaiya Kumar is now feeling suffocated within the CPI. Because of this, on Tuesday, he met Rahul Gandhi. On the identical time, when D Raja used to be requested about this, he stated that we have got most effective heard speculations. On the identical time, Congress celebration resources say that Kanhaiya Kumar needs to play a chief position in Bihar politics. Allow us to inform you that the efficiency of the Congress celebration in Bihar is getting worse daily. Additionally Learn – Kanhaiya Kumar: Will Kanhaiya Kumar Sign up for Congress? hypothesis intensified

In view of the meeting elections held closing yr, the Congress had received most effective 19 out of 70 seats. However, RJD contested on 144 seats and received part the seats. In a similar fashion, the CPI (ML) had received 12 out of nineteen seats. Congress believes that with the becoming a member of of Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani, the celebration gets two younger faces and they are going to be capable of use them for campaigning within the Purvanchal area of UP. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: Rahul Gandhi’s goal on UP CM – what a Yogi who hates