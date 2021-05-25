Kanika Maheshwari (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Kanika Maheshwari (Actress) Height, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & More

Kanika Maheshwari (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kanika Maheshwari (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Kanika Maheshwari is an Indian tv actress. She is known position taking part in adverse position of Meenakshi Rathi in Celebrity Plus’ well-liked tv demonstrate Diya Aur Baati Hum. She has gained a number of award for her efficiency together with Indian Small screen television Awards and Zee Gold Awards. Maheshwari additionally labored in TV demonstrate Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Viraasat and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi.

Delivery & Early Lifestyles

Kanika Maheshwari was once born in a Marwari Maheshwari circle of relatives on 24 April 1981 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India to folks Rakesh Maheshwari who’s a C. A. and her mom’s identify is Sudha Maheshwari. Her circle of relatives later moved to New Delhi after her start and she or he is the one kid of her oldsters.

After her commencement, Maheshwari realized the high quality artwork of Vaastu Shastra and Colour Treatment prior to dabbling into performing. On the academy she realized acting arts and experimented her abilities, she was once inspired by means of her academics and mentors to seek out her position in Mumbai and create a distinct segment for herself within the trade.

Bio

Actual Identify Kanika Maheshwari
Nickname Kanika
Occupation Actress
Date of Delivery 24 April 1981
Age (as in 2021) 40 Years
Delivery Position Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India
Nationality Indian
House The city Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India
Circle of relatives Mom : Sudha Maheshwari
Father : Rakesh Maheshwari (Charted Accounted)
Kanika Maheshwari with Family

Sister : Now not To be had
Brother : Now not To be had
Husband : Ankur Ghai (m. 2012-Provide)
Son : Riyansh Ghai (b. 2015)
Faith Hinduism
Caste Marwari Maheshwari
Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Kanika Maheshwari (Actress)

Profession

Maheshwari made her debut within the yr 2001-02 with the tv serial Kabhi Aaye Na Judai. She first got here into the limelight when she performed the position of Meenakshi within the Celebrity Plus serial Diya Aur Baati Hum, which was once neatly won by means of the TV target audience. She has been a part of a large number of demonstrate ever since comparable to Kkavyanjali, Reth,Shaurya Aur Suhani and so forth.

In 2021, Maheshwari was once noticed in Sony TV’s demonstrate Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye as Mogar (Rab-Rab Aunty). The demonstrate talks about Amrit, Vashma and Radha are 3 girls who reside in Lahore at a time when India is at the cusp of gaining independence. They hope to succeed in their goals and in finding good fortune of their love lives.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized
School Now not Recognized
Instructional Qualification Graduate
Debut Tv : Kabhi Aaye Na Judai (2001)
Kabhi Aaye Na Judai
Awards Zee Gold Awards (2012; Perfect Actress in a adverse position)
Indian Small screen television Awards (2012; Perfect Actress in a adverse position)
Zee Gold Awards (2013; Perfect Actress in a adverse position)
SATIA Award (2018)
Kanika Maheshwari (Actress)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft
Weight 65 Kg
Determine Size 35-29-36
Eye Color Darkish Brown
Hair Color Darkish Brown
Spare time activities Yoga and Boxing
Kanika Maheshwari (Actress)

Private Lifestyles

Kanika married businessman Ankur Ghai in January 2012 and gave start to a boy Riyansh in April 2015.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married
Boyfriends Ankur Ghai (Businessman)
Kanika Maheshwari and Ankur Ghai
Controversies None
Wage (approx) Now not To be had
Internet Value Now not To be had
Kanika Maheshwari (Actress)

Social Media Presence

  • Kanika Maheshwari was once born in Aligarh however introduced up in Delhi, India.
  • She has additionally been a part of business commercial of Fanta with Rani Mukhrjee and Coke advert with Amir Khan.
  • Maheshwari participated in Nach Baliye season 6 with husband Anukar Ghai however left mid-show because of foot damage.
  • She did a cameo position in demonstrate Dil Se Dil Tak as Madam Ji in 2017.
  • Maheshwari is 2 instances winner of Zee Gold Award in a adverse position (2012 and 2013) her her robust efficiency as Meenakshi Rathi in TV demonstrate Diya Aur Baati Hum.
  • In 2018, She gained SATIA Award for Social Activist & Gifted Indian Award.

When you’ve got extra information about Kanika Maheshwari. Please remark underneath we can up to date inside a hour.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here