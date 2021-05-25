Kanika Maheshwari (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Kanika Maheshwari (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Kanika Maheshwari is an Indian tv actress. She is known position taking part in adverse position of Meenakshi Rathi in Celebrity Plus’ well-liked tv demonstrate Diya Aur Baati Hum. She has gained a number of award for her efficiency together with Indian Small screen television Awards and Zee Gold Awards. Maheshwari additionally labored in TV demonstrate Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Viraasat and Geet – Hui Sabse Parayi.

Delivery & Early Lifestyles

Kanika Maheshwari was once born in a Marwari Maheshwari circle of relatives on 24 April 1981 in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India to folks Rakesh Maheshwari who’s a C. A. and her mom’s identify is Sudha Maheshwari. Her circle of relatives later moved to New Delhi after her start and she or he is the one kid of her oldsters.

After her commencement, Maheshwari realized the high quality artwork of Vaastu Shastra and Colour Treatment prior to dabbling into performing. On the academy she realized acting arts and experimented her abilities, she was once inspired by means of her academics and mentors to seek out her position in Mumbai and create a distinct segment for herself within the trade.

Bio

Actual Identify Kanika Maheshwari Nickname Kanika Occupation Actress Date of Delivery 24 April 1981 Age (as in 2021) 40 Years Delivery Position Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India Nationality Indian House The city Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, India Circle of relatives Mom : Sudha Maheshwari

Father : Rakesh Maheshwari (Charted Accounted)

Sister : Now not To be had

Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Ankur Ghai (m. 2012-Provide)

Son : Riyansh Ghai (b. 2015) Faith Hinduism Caste Marwari Maheshwari Deal with Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Profession

Maheshwari made her debut within the yr 2001-02 with the tv serial Kabhi Aaye Na Judai. She first got here into the limelight when she performed the position of Meenakshi within the Celebrity Plus serial Diya Aur Baati Hum, which was once neatly won by means of the TV target audience. She has been a part of a large number of demonstrate ever since comparable to Kkavyanjali, Reth,Shaurya Aur Suhani and so forth.

In 2021, Maheshwari was once noticed in Sony TV’s demonstrate Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye as Mogar (Rab-Rab Aunty). The demonstrate talks about Amrit, Vashma and Radha are 3 girls who reside in Lahore at a time when India is at the cusp of gaining independence. They hope to succeed in their goals and in finding good fortune of their love lives.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Recognized School Now not Recognized Instructional Qualification Graduate Debut Tv : Kabhi Aaye Na Judai (2001)

Awards Zee Gold Awards (2012; Perfect Actress in a adverse position)

Indian Small screen television Awards (2012; Perfect Actress in a adverse position)

Zee Gold Awards (2013; Perfect Actress in a adverse position)

SATIA Award (2018)

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 6″ Ft Weight 65 Kg Determine Size 35-29-36 Eye Color Darkish Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Yoga and Boxing

Private Lifestyles

Kanika married businessman Ankur Ghai in January 2012 and gave start to a boy Riyansh in April 2015.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Married Boyfriends Ankur Ghai (Businessman)

Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Internet Value Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Kanika Maheshwari was once born in Aligarh however introduced up in Delhi, India.

She has additionally been a part of business commercial of Fanta with Rani Mukhrjee and Coke advert with Amir Khan.

Maheshwari participated in Nach Baliye season 6 with husband Anukar Ghai however left mid-show because of foot damage.

She did a cameo position in demonstrate Dil Se Dil Tak as Madam Ji in 2017.

Maheshwari is 2 instances winner of Zee Gold Award in a adverse position (2012 and 2013) her her robust efficiency as Meenakshi Rathi in TV demonstrate Diya Aur Baati Hum.

In 2018, She gained SATIA Award for Social Activist & Gifted Indian Award.

