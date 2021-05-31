Kannada Actress Praneeta Subhash Enters Married Lifestyles: Who Is The Groom?

Actress Praneeta Subhash’s marriage ceremony rite happened on Sunday. Actress Praneeta Subhash has began married existence together with Nitin Raju.

Kannada actress Praneeta Subhash, who has additionally received reputation in Kollywood and Tollywood, has entered marriage after performing in motion pictures like ‘Porky’, ‘Jarasandha’, ‘Bhima Shore’, ‘Attarintiki Daredi’ and ‘Mass Chief’.

Actress Praneeta Subhash has been heard for a couple of months that she is getting married. However praneeta subhash had refuted the wedding gossip each time. Closing Friday, there was once additionally a buzz about Praneeta Subhash’s marriage. Actress Praneeta Subhash Saptapadi has now secretly stepped in with Nitin Raju. A photograph of Praneeta Subhash getting married has long gone viral on social media.

Nitin Raju, who holds actress Praneeta Subhash, could also be understood to be from Bangalore. Nitin Raju is alleged to be a businessman.

Praneeta Subhash and Nitin Raju have climbed hasemane merely because of the second one wave of COVID and lockdown. Most effective shut pals had been invited to the marriage.

Praneeta debuts in Bollywood

Actress Praneeta Subhash made her Bollywood debut simplest ultimate yr. Praneeta Subhash is performing in ‘Bhuj: The Delight of India’ and ‘Hungama-2’. Praneeta Subhash could also be performing in Kannada movie ‘Rama Avatar’.

Praneeta Subhash, who has now not spoken a lot about non-public existence, has simply began a brand new existence. Praneeta’s marriage ceremony factor was once printed via a photograph shared on social media via a person concerned within the marriage ceremony rite.

