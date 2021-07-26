Kannika Ravi (Snehan Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Kannika Ravi is a VJ grew to become actress from Chennai. In 2012, she made her tv debut within the serial Amudha Oru Aacharyakuri which used to be telecasted on Kalaignar TV and he or she additionally works as a VJ in the similar channel for the display Sabash Sariyana Sirippu. Kannika made her first big-screen look within the film Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru (2013) directed via Sundar C. She used to be additionally featured in films like Adutha Saattai and Devarattam. Kannika is gonna marry Bigg Boss repute Snehan who works as a lyricist within the Kollywood business. She is all set to tie the knot Snehan on July 29 in Chennai.

Kannika Ravi Biography

Title Kannika Ravi Actual Title Kannika Ravi Nickname Kannika Career Indian Actress Date of Start 08 July 1994 Age 24 (as of 2019) Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date Marital Standing Engaged Affairs/Boyfriends NA Husband Snehan Youngsters NA Faith Hindu Tutorial Qualification Faculty: But to be up to date

School: But to be up to date Leisure pursuits Track, Portray, Dance Start Position Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, India Homeland Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu, India Present Town Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India Nationality Indian

Fb: https://www.fb.com/kannika.ravikumar

Twitter: https://twitter.com/kannikaravi

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kannikaravi/

Fascinating details about Kannika Ravi

Kannika Ravi used to be educated in historic martial artwork Silambam .

. She is the winner of Pass over Tamil Nadu 2013 Stunning Hair Award .

. Prabhu Solomon is her favourite director.

Kannika Ravi Motion pictures

This is the all-new upcoming films record of Kannika Ravi,

Theeya Velai Seiyyanum Kumaru – 2013

Sarithiram Pesu – 2015

Chatrapathi

Thaaiyn Madiyil

Sambal

Bommi Veeran

9 Giragankalum Ucham Petravan

Adutha Saattai – 2019

Devarattam – 2019

Kannika Ravi Photographs

Take a look at the most recent footage of actress Kannika Ravi,

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar