Kanpur: A month ago, Sanjiv Yadav was murdered and shed dead in the river, now friends have burnt the secret

new Delhi: The report was lodged on June 26 after the disappearance of a young man Sanjeev Yadav on 23 June last month at Barra Police Station in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. After this, his family received a ransom call on 29 July. Based on this, the police took two friends of the deceased young man Sanjeev in custody in the investigation of the case. Now he has revealed that he had murdered Sanjeev Yadav on the night of 26-27 June.

These friends of Sanjeev, who were taken into police custody, told that they had dumped Sanjeev's body in the Pandu river after killing. Police have found Baud in a badly deformed condition. In the kidnapping case of Sanjit, a kidnapped lab technician from Barra, Kanpur, it was revealed late Thursday that Sanjit's kidnappers were killed. The Kanpur police had told that Sanjeet has been killed. Police have detained 5 people in the case so far.

During interrogation, they revealed that the victim was murdered by them on 26-27 June & the body was disposed off in Pandu river. Teams have been formed to recover the body: Dinesh Kumar, SSP Kanpur

Ransom charges of 30 lakh rupees

Questions have also been raised about the negligence of the Kanpur police in this case. In this kidnapping case, there are allegations on the police that he also provided a ransom of 30 lakhs to the kidnappers from the kin of the kidnapped youth. Despite this, the police could not catch the kidnappers.

Kidnapping happened a month ago

SSP Dinesh Kumar (SSP Kanpur) said that a complaint was lodged on Barra police station on June 23, an FIR was filed on 26th. The ransom call came on 29 June. A team of Crime Branch and Surveillance Cell was formed for this. This team has detained some people. Sanjit’s 2 friends are also involved in this. He has accepted that Sanjit was murdered on 26 or 27 June and shed the body in the Pandu river.