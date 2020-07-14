Kanpur Encounter: AK-47 found in Vikas Dubey’s house, arrested with Gurga Insas rifle

Lucknow: Kanpur police of Uttar Pradesh arrested Sasikanth, an accused in the Bikeru police encounter and gangster Vikas Dubey, late on Monday. During search from Vikas Dubey’s house, AK47, rifle, 17 cartridges have been recovered. This prize of 50 thousand rupees has been successful on the arrest of Shashikant. An INSAS rifle and 20 cartridges recovered from Shashikant’s house have also been recovered. Also Read – Postmortem report of 8 policemen killed in Kanpur encounter came out, many shocking revelations surfaced

UP Police ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar has given this information in the case of Kanpur encounter. A reward of 50 thousand rupees was declared on the head of Shashikant.

He said that out of 21 named accused in Bikaru police encounter, four accused have been arrested, six accused have been killed in separate police encounters. Right now 11 named accused are being searched.

During search from Vikas Dubey’s house, AK47, rifle, 17 cartridges and INSAS rifle and 20 cartridges were recovered from the house of Shashikant (arrested wanted accused and 50 thousand prize): Prashant Kumar UP ADG Law and Order, Kanpur Encounter pic.twitter.com/0HS8kg19F9 – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) July 14, 2020

On the basis of interrogation of Shashikant, the AK 47 rifle and 17 cartridges of the police looted in the police encounter and the INSAS rifle and its 20 cartridges have been recovered. ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told a press conference in Kanpur on Tuesday that Shashikant alias Sonu, a 50,000 accused in a police encounter, was arrested from Chaubepur at 2.50 pm on Monday.

ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said that Shashikant gave information about the interrogation that the looted real is hidden in his and Vikas Dubey’s house. Based on this, AK 47 rifles and 17 cartridges were recovered from Vikas Dubey’s house and INSAS rifle and 20 cartridges were recovered from Shashikant’s house. These weapons were looted by the police during the encounter.