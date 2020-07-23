Kanpur Encounter: Case filed against Vikas Dubey’s associate Jai Bajpayee, investing black money

Kanpur: Jai Bajpayee, a partner of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, has been found using a fake pass of the ‘MLA’ secretariat on his luxury vehicle. A case has been registered against Bajpai. Apparently, this pass allowed him to roam these powerful corridors of Lucknow without any hindrance. Also Read – Vikas Dubey encounter case to be investigated, Supreme Court approves three-member judicial commission

Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar Prabhu said, "In this regard, FIR has been filed against Jayakant Bajpai and his associate Rahul Singh under sections 420/467/468/471 and 120B at Kakdev police station in Kanpur." On July 3, three luxury vehicles were seized in the case of killing 8 policemen by ambush in Bikaru village. They did not have the registration number plate from Kakadev area.

Investigations later revealed that several vehicles, including an Audi car and a Fortuner, were purchased by local businessman Jai Bajpai, but they were registered on several other names. The seized Fortuner vehicle is registered in the name of Rahul Singh, Bajpayee's associate. A fake secretariat was written near the MLA.

The police spokesman further said that during investigation, it was found that this pass was fake. Jai Bajpai is called Dubey’s chief financier and was a well-known face in the corridors of power. Jai was arrested from Kanpur on 20 July.