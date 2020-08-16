Kanpur Encounter: Who was the main cause of Kanpur encounter case, revealed

Kanpur: Bal Govind Dubey, an aide of Vikas Dubey, arrested from Chitrakoot last week, has admitted that he and his son-in-law Vineet were the cause of the Bikeru massacre on July 3. Eight policemen were killed in this massacre. Dubey told STF that Rahul Tiwari, who had complained against Vikas Dubey, was having a property dispute with his son-in-law Vineet. On this FIR, Bikeru police went to raid and attacked policemen along with Vikas Dubey. Also Read – Accused of rape by innocent girl in Hapur, injured in police encounter, admitted to hospital after arrest

A senior STF official revealed that, "Apart from the property dispute, his dispute with Rahul has escalated since his marriage to Baal Govind's son-in-law's sister in April this year. Apart from this, he told the police that Rahul had sold Vineet's buffalo illegally, for which a separate case was registered at the Chaubepur police station."

The STF officer said, "Two days before the July incident, the police detained Rahul and took him to Bal Govind's house for questioning, during which Vikas Dubey and his five associates were also present. Vikas then snatched the mobile phone of Vinay Tiwari, the SHO of Chaubepur, who was jailed and beaten Rahul Tiwari. The police hurried Rahul out of the police station." Bal Govind Dubey was arrested from the Kamatanath temple parikrama in Karvi Kotwali area of ​​Chitrakoot district and during interrogation he admitted that he and his son-in-law were the main reason for the Bikeru scandal. Bal Govind is also a distant cousin of Vikas Dubey.