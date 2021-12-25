Kanpur IT Raid: Rs 175 crore recovered in IT raids of ‘Samajwadi fragrance maker’, Piyush Jain lacking

IT Raid In Kanpur: Prior to the meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh (UP Meeting Election 2022), a large number of treasury has been stuck by means of the Source of revenue Tax Division in raiding the home of Piyush Jain, a large fragrance / fragrance dealer of Kanpur. Up to now, Rs 175 crore money be aware has been seized from Piyush Jain’s space by means of the Source of revenue Tax Division. The investigation of the case continues to be on. On the similar time, the Source of revenue Tax Division has gained many paperwork all the way through this era. A big sum of money and faux invoices were recovered by means of the Source of revenue Tax Division group from the home from the home. The Source of revenue Tax Division has were given such a lot money that the counting of cash is happening past due. Even the officers are shocked to peer such a lot money.Additionally Learn – Kanpur Source of revenue Tax Raid | 150 crore present in the home of a fragrance dealer of Kanpur. Should Watch

Piyush Jain is absconding

In keeping with the ideas, Piyush Jain is lacking after the raid. It’s been claimed by means of the Source of revenue Tax Division that that is the most important money ever in UP. That is the most important seizure ever made after the raids carried out by means of Shikhar Pan Masala Team. In keeping with the ideas, to this point Rs 175 crore has been recovered. Additionally Learn – IT Raid in Kanpur: Greatest seizure within the historical past of CBIC, Rs 150 crore money discovered, many machines are counting

Samajwadi fragrance used to be introduced

Piyush Jain used to be instrumental in launching Samajwadi Fragrance. He had introduced a fragrance from Samajwadi in Lucknow. The fragrance release used to be finished at the hands of Akhilesh Yadav. All over this, Piyush Jain had mentioned that this fragrance has been comprised of 22 flora in view of the 2022 elections. Allow us to inform you that prior to this, raids were carried out at the homes of many leaders of the Samajwadi Birthday party. Allow us to tell that all the way through the raids, the dep. has come to learn about undisclosed source of revenue of Rs 86 crore. Raids were carried out at 30 places in Mainpuri, Kolkata, Bangalore and NCR. Additionally Learn – UP Meeting Election 2022: The specter of Corona soaring over the UP elections, EC mentioned this large factor, know

Machines have been referred to as for counting money

In keeping with the ideas, all the way through this raid, such a lot money used to be recovered {that a} overall of 13 machines have been referred to as for counting the notes in order that the notes might be counted temporarily. On the similar time, 80 containers were ordered to fill the quantity. Additionally, this quantity used to be despatched to the Mall Highway department of State Financial institution below the tight safety of police and PAC.