Kansas Soccer: What Occurs To Jayhawks When Giant 12 Breaks Up?

The Longhorns and Sooners have contacted the SEC about exiting the Giant 12 and becoming a member of the country’s maximum robust convention, resources inform CBS Sports activities’ Dennis Dodd. Mentioning “a high-ranking college respectable with wisdom of the placement,” Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle first reported Wednesday that the SEC may announce the additions of the Longhorns and Sooners “inside of a couple of weeks.” Sure, issues can move that speedy. Whether or not they’re going to do this is any other topic totally. Switching meetings is an advanced job that won’t simplest come right down to personal tastes of the systems but additionally cash. OU and UT are locked into the Giant 12 rights grant, permitting the convention to keep an eye on the tv made of its video games till 2025. The SEC must additionally vote within the affirmative so as to add the systems within the first position.

If this came about, the Giant 12 would have simply 8 groups in general (Kansas, Baylor, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Texas Tech, TCU, and West Virginia).

Chip Patterson mentioned a imaginable fallout and what may occur.

“If Texas and Oklahoma take an respectable step towards the Giant 12 to sign up for the SEC, some within the trade are already starting to counsel it will be a landscape-changing tournament at the scale of the Superb Court docket’s choice from 1984 that allowed colleges and meetings to make their very own media rights offers as a substitute of going in the course of the NCAA.” “Yaaaa! Sports activities Pete Thamel writes that we must be expecting the Giant 12 to be “competitive in including colleges” must the Longhorns and Sooners be on their approach. And who will get known as relies on how large the convention desires to be. Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah, Cincinnati, UCF, USF, BYU and Boise State had been all named in its afternoon replace, noting that Houston and SMU might be sexy applicants, even though Baylor and Texas Tech would possibly face up to extra pageant throughout the state. . One line of concept appears to be that the Giant 12 can be within the loop with out its two major manufacturers, however this document signifies extra of a domino and meals chain impact than the tip of the convention as we realize it. In fact, the ones possible applicants must say sure and be persuaded to sign up for a league that may (hypothetically) start negotiating media rights in an absolutely other state.”

So what does this imply for Kansas, for the reason that Kansas soccer crew isn’t that fab?

KU is understood for his or her blue blood basketball crew and the aggressive nature they have got annually. Then again, we now have a suffering soccer program that has had little to no good fortune for the reason that 2007-2008 season. At the moment soccer is the bread and butter. The cash maker of faculty athletics.

So, must issues begin to get to the bottom of with the Giant 12, listed here are a couple of choices for the place the Kansas soccer crew may land.

Kansas soccer: The place would the Jayhawks land if the Giant 12 falls aside if Texas and Oklahoma finally end up within the Southeastern Convention?

Can the Giant 12 in finding some new individuals so the Kansas soccer crew remains the place it’s?

If the Giant 12 manages to carry onto the 8 groups after Oklahoma and Texas depart, I’d love to look a few of these colleges sign up for. Many would most definitely come from the American Athletic Convention.