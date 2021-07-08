Kansas Town Royals Fan Heats Up Web With Flaming Pockets

Right here’s one fired-up Kansas Town Royals sports activities fan.

A Kansas Town Royals baseball fan went viral for opening his pockets on digicam to a fury of flames popping out in a video spreading like wildfire on social media.

The fan, clad in a Royals T-shirt, nonchalantly performed the magic trick of varieties all over a Royals TV broadcast as the sport got here again from a business wreck. Sports activities reporter Harold Kuntz of FOX Information 4 Kansas Town tweeted out a video of the scene with the surprised caption, “Wait, what?”

He wasn’t by myself.

“Um ..@royals.. are we able to get him within the Submit Sport Zoom?!?! I’m going to wish a proof,” Kuntz tweeted out.

The web was once fast to gawk on the video with athletes like Kansas Town Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes II tweeting out the surprised face with exploding head emoji.

Former skilled basketball participant Rex Chapman chimed in: “What sort of sorcery is that this?”

CARDINALS’ 2021 FIRST-ROUND PICK ARRESTED FOR RECKLESS DRIVING: REPORT

Some other fan answered with a picture of the trick pockets that gave the impression to be on the market on-line for $24.99.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Others, in the meantime, hit it out of the ballpark with the comic story: “actually what occurs for your pockets at any wearing match,” alluding, possibly, to burning money.