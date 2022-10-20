Kanté underwent surgery and will not play the World Cup with France: the other 3 injured stars and the 11 figures at risk

Kanté will miss the World Cup (Reuters)

the french international N’Golo Kante – The Best Of N’Golo Kante was left out of the World Cup after undergoing surgery for a hamstring injury, Premier League club Chelsea said of the midfielder who played a pivotal role in the World Cup-winning fixture Blues in 2018.

The footballer suffered a setback in the final stages of his recovery last week and he will be out of court for four months after the operation. Didier Deschamps, coach of the French national team, now faces difficult decisions before appointing his team on November 9, since his another reference midfielder, Paul Pogba is in doubt after he underwent knee surgery last month.

The names continue to add to this unpleasant list of injured. Although the case of the Juventus player is not official, there are three other figures that are already discarded in their selections.

Diogo Jota being removed on a stretcher after suffering an injury (Reuters)

Diogo Jota (Portugal)

“After such a good night at Anfield, mine ended in the worst way! At the last minute one of my dreams fell apart. I will be one more supporting from the outside, club and country, and fighting to be back as soon as possible”, the Portuguese striker wrote on his Twitter account after suffering a calf injury and being stretchered off from the match against City.

“It’s not really good news, he will miss the World Cup. It’s a pretty serious calf muscle injury and now the process begins,” Klopp said, adding that Jota will not need surgery. “Everything else will come in the next few days. It’s very sad news for the player, for us too and for Portugal (…) I don’t want to put a time on him (on his return). It will be a long time,” he added.

Wijnaldum will not play the World Cup after injuring himself in Rome (Reuters)

Georginio Wijnaldum (Netherlands)

Midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum, who joined Roma from PSG in early August, suffered a “right tibia fracture”two weeks after his debut and despite the fact that the recovery time was not reported, due to the seriousness of his case, he is ruled out to travel to Qatar with his team.

Reece James will not play the World Cup in Qatar (Reuters)

Reece James (England)

The Chelsea defender, who he injured his knee against AC Milan During the fourth match of the Champions League, he will be out for eight weeks and will not play the World Cup in Qatar, the London club said. “After discussions between all parties, Reece will follow a program of care and He will be out for eight weeks in principle.” they wrote the Blues in your statement

Dybala is in doubt for Qatar (AFP)

Several footballers in doubt but with options to reach the World Cup in Qatar

While some were totally discarded to be part of their respective teams at the World Cup in November, others still have a little hope to arrive in conditions to face such a sporting event.

In the Argentine team Paulo Dybala, Juan Foyth and Juan Musso These are the cases that are on the radar. The 28-year-old soccer player suffered a problem in the left rectus femoris and his recovery will be evaluated week by week.

The first report indicated that “the recovery process has already begun” and, although precise times of rehabilitation were not stated, the initial proposals put on the table the possibility of passing between 4 and 8 weeks off the court. His presence is a real mystery, but he will surely be on the preliminary roster.

As for the defender, at the beginning of October he suffered a relapse in his recovery and his future in Qatar is uncertain. August 29thin the match between Villarreal and Getafe, Juan Foyth hit his knee against the ground and said blow generated a “contusion with inflammation in the left knee”. After suffering from this blow, various Spanish media estimated that the recovery time would require between 8 to 10 weeks.

Mussowho was fighting for third place as goalkeeper with Gerónimo Rulli, continues to recover from a displaced fracture in one of his cheekbones.

Godin traveled to Spain to begin treatment (Reuters)

Continuing on the American continent, others who are in doubt are the Brazilian striker richarlisonthe Uruguayan defenders Ronald Araujo and Diego Godin and the mexican Raul Jimenez.

The forward of the canarinha he will be out for two weeks for the muscular injury he suffered during the last weekend. The Tottenham player left the stadium on crutches and crying for fear of missing the World Cup.

The central ones charrúas They have a more complex picture. The FC Barcelona man decided to undergo surgery in Finland on his right thigh adductor longus tendon injury and although they did not give an official discharge time, it was estimated between two and three months. The one from Vélez Sarsfield, meanwhile, suffered a patellar tendinopathy in the knee and traveled to Spain to undergo special treatment in order to play his fourth World Cup, after having participated in 2010, 2014 and 2018.

Finally, the Wolves striker is undergoing his rehabilitation at the High Performance Center of the Mexican Football Federation and was optimistic about his desire to reach the World Cup. “His diagnosis is pubalgia. He will spend 15 days working with our medical authorities here in CDMX and after 15 days another review will be done together with the doctors that we are with,” said the president of the Mexican Federation Yon de Luisa.

Reus could play the World Cup with Germany (Reuters)

In Europe there are also important names that are in doubt. They are Marco Reus (Germany)whose participation in the World Cup is in danger due to a serious injury to your ankle which forced him to leave the field on a stretcher during a match against Schalke in September.

Marcos Llorente (Spain) y Trent Alexander-Arnold (Inglaterra) complete the unfortunate list. While the Atlético de Madrid midfielder has a fibrillar rupture which will require between four and five weeks of recovery, the Liverpool defender suffered a ankle sprain during the match with Arsenal.

