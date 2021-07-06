Kanwar Yatra 2021 Replace: This time additionally ban on Kanwar Yatra because of Corona, ‘No Access’ of Kanwariyas in Haridwar

Kanwar Yatra Newest Replace: Like ultimate 12 months because of Corona disaster, this 12 months additionally Kanwar Yatra (Kanwar Yatra 2021) has been cancelled. Below the chairmanship of Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar, a gathering was once held in Dehradun these days with the law enforcement officials of 8 states in regards to the Kanwar Yatra. Wherein the verdict was once taken to cancel the Kanwar Yatra. DGP Ashok Kumar acknowledged, ‘Just like the 12 months 2020, this 12 months additionally because of Corona, the Uttarakhand executive has banned the Kanvad Yatra.’ Additionally Learn – Akhilesh Yadav said- BJP will have to make Yogi Adityanath the Leader Minister of Uttarakhand, as a result of…

Uttarakhand DGP acknowledged that we attraction to all to cooperate with us and do Jalabhishek in our native temples.

We held a gathering with the Police of 8 states. Identical to in 2020, Uttarakhand executive has cancelled Kanwar Yatra this 12 months too because of COVID. So, we attraction to everybody to cooperate with us & be offering prayers at their native temples and now not come to Haridwar: Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar

He acknowledged that because of being banned, we will be able to have to do so once we come to Haridwar and such other folks may also be quarantined for 14 days.

The DGP of Uttarakhand has asked the Kanwariyas coming from neighboring states now not to go into any town of Uttarakhand with Kanwar. He acknowledged that the access of Kanwariyas has been banned in Haridwar. Kumar acknowledged that the UP-Uttarakhand border will likely be sealed within the month of Sawan.