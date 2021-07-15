Kanwar Yatra: Ban on access of Kanwariyas in Uttarakhand after ban on Kanwar Yatra, 14 days quarantine and…

Kanwar Yatra 2021: Uttarakhand Director Basic of Police Ashok Kumar stated on Thursday that if any Kanwariya enters Uttarakhand, he’ll be despatched to Quarantine for 14 days. In a gathering arranged on this regard, Kumar advised the senior law enforcement officials, “If any Kanwariya enters Haridwar, then where will have to be marked once you have directions from the District Justice of the Peace Haridwar to ship him to Quarantine for 14 days.” ‘Additionally Learn – Kanwar Yatra Updates: Kanwariyas don’t come to Haridwar, strict motion shall be taken below Corona restrictions, that is the advisory

He additionally directed the law enforcement officials to arrange SOPs with the involved district magistrates in view of the postponement of the Kanwar Mela. Kumar stated that if any Kanwariya is noticed at the street, then he will have to be despatched again through bus or different method.

Aside from this, Kanwar Enforcement Groups will have to be shaped in Haridwar, Dehradun, Tehri and Pauri districts to care for legislation and order whilst patrolling throughout the banned Kanwar Mela. The Director Basic of Police stated that to forestall the kavadis coming from trains, they're going to be stopped at railway stations falling ahead of Haridwar and they're going to be returned from there via commute buses.

He stated {that a} assembly will have to be arranged below the chairmanship of the involved Inspector Basic of Police (Regulation and Order) with the border police stations in Haridwar during which officials of the rank of Regional Deputy Inspector Basic of Police of the districts bordering different states will have to be invited and collectively within the assembly. Believe sending Gangajal via tankers.

Kumar stated that during reference to the postponement of the Kanwar Mela, the Kanwar Sangh and committees will have to learn after chatting with them and it will have to even be recorded within the court cases of the police station in order that if any individual violates the Kovid Epidemic Act, then it’s going to be conceivable to do so in opposition to him. be simple. For this, Kumar additionally directed the district management to nominate a Justice of the Peace as vital.

He stated that the shopkeepers in all of the districts will have to learn that promoting pieces associated with kanwar may also be prohibited. Then again, he stated that throughout this time the ones coming to Haridwar for bone immersion will have to now not be stopped. In view of the conceivable 3rd wave of Corona, the Uttarakhand govt on Tuesday introduced the suspension of the Kanwar Yatra. Throughout the outbreak of the second one wave of Kovid, the state govt needed to face a large number of hassle in regards to the Haridwar Kumbh and it’s believed that during view of the meeting elections to be held early subsequent yr, the federal government concept it suitable to delay the Kanwar Yatra.

