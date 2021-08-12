KanyaKumari (Colours Kannada) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

KanyaKumari (Colours Kannada) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra
KanyaKumari is an Indian Kannada-language supernatural tv serial directed by means of Raghu Charan Tiptur. The display stars Asiya Firdosem, Rashmitha J Shetty and Yash Gowda. The display used to be premiered on 9 August 2021.
Tale
It’s the tale of Kannika, born with a Divine Energy that she is blind to. Her center has no need for riches and she or he falls in love with Charan, a cab driving force from a slum she incessantly visits. Existence takes a large flip for the couple when Yamini comes looking for the divine energy to take for her personal.
|Identify
|KanyaKumari
|Major Forged
|Asiya Firdosem
Rashmitha J Shetty
Yash Gowda
|Style
|Drama
|Director
|Raghu Charan Tiptur
|Manufacturer
|Preethu R Preetham
|Editor
|Now not To be had
|DoP
|Now not To be had
|Manufacturing Area
|Drupas Photos
Forged
Your complete solid of TV display KanyaKumari :
Asiya Firdosem
As : Kannika
Rashmitha J Shetty
As : Yamini
Yash Gowda
As : Charan
Preetham MN
Nakul Sharma
As : Dhruva
Yamuna Srinidhi
As : Dhanalakshmi
Swathi HV
As : Kalpana
Tanisha Kuppanda
As : Soundarya
Rishika
As : Aishu
Saanvi M Chandramukhi
As : Magalu
Sahana Annappa
Harsharjun M Kalal
As : Appa
Time
KanyaKumari is telecast from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Colours Kannada channel. The display could also be to be had for on-line streaming on Voot Platform. Different data associated with the display are given under.
|Channel Identify
|Colours Kannada
|Display Timings
|Monday to Friday at 10pm
|Operating Time
|20-22 Mins
|Beginning Date
|9 August 2021
|Repeat Telecast Time
|8 am, 1:30 pm, 10 pm (Might Range)
|Language
|Kannada
|Nation
|India
Promo
