KanyaKumari (Colours Kannada) Serial Forged, Timings, Tale, Actual Identify, Wiki & Extra

KanyaKumari (Colours Kannada) : TV Serial Forged, Tale, Timings, Wiki, Forged Actual Identify, Beginning Date and Extra

KanyaKumari is an Indian Kannada-language supernatural tv serial directed by means of Raghu Charan Tiptur. The display stars Asiya Firdosem, Rashmitha J Shetty and Yash Gowda. The display used to be premiered on 9 August 2021.

Tale

It’s the tale of Kannika, born with a Divine Energy that she is blind to. Her center has no need for riches and she or he falls in love with Charan, a cab driving force from a slum she incessantly visits. Existence takes a large flip for the couple when Yamini comes looking for the divine energy to take for her personal.

Identify KanyaKumari Major Forged Asiya Firdosem

Rashmitha J Shetty

Yash Gowda Style Drama Director Raghu Charan Tiptur Manufacturer Preethu R Preetham Editor Now not To be had DoP Now not To be had Manufacturing Area Drupas Photos

Forged

Your complete solid of TV display KanyaKumari :

Asiya Firdosem

As : Kannika

Rashmitha J Shetty

As : Yamini

Yash Gowda

As : Charan

Preetham MN

Nakul Sharma

As : Dhruva

Yamuna Srinidhi

As : Dhanalakshmi

Swathi HV

As : Kalpana

Tanisha Kuppanda

As : Soundarya

Rishika

As : Aishu

Saanvi M Chandramukhi

As : Magalu

Sahana Annappa

Harsharjun M Kalal

As : Appa

Time

KanyaKumari is telecast from Monday to Friday at 10pm on Colours Kannada channel. The display could also be to be had for on-line streaming on Voot Platform. Different data associated with the display are given under.

Channel Identify Colours Kannada Display Timings Monday to Friday at 10pm Operating Time 20-22 Mins Beginning Date 9 August 2021 Repeat Telecast Time 8 am, 1:30 pm, 10 pm (Might Range) Language Kannada Nation India

Promo

You probably have extra information about the display KanyaKumari, then please remark under down we attempt to replace it inside an hour

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

Similar