Kanye West Adviser Claims Masters Are Worth More Than Taylor Swift’s

UPDATED: Kanye West launched a brand new social-media marketing campaign to realize management of the rights to his recorded music and publishing on Monday evening, claiming “I’m not placing no extra music out until I’m accomplished with my contract[s]” together with his document firm, Common Music Group, and his writer, Sony/ATV Music Publishing. He continued his efforts on Tuesday morning with one other battery of tweets — one among which incorporates a screenshot of a textual content from an unnamed adviser apparently claiming that West’s masters are value greater than Taylor Swift’s.

The adviser writes that he and West can argue that Common and Sony Music, with whom West has longstanding recorded-music and publishing offers respectively, didn’t assist him totally and could be sued for breach of contract.

“We are able to argue that Common and Sony haven’t supported you totally,” the textual content reads. “And that consequently they’ve breached [the contracts]. That is the lawsuit/ termination nuclear possibility.

“If we went that route we’d litigate and ask in your masters as a part of a settlement. That is excessive danger however excessive reward technique,” the message continues. “Re masters possession we are able to look into shopping for. But when Taylor’s price $300 million yours would price much more I assume. Keep in mind that when you re-recorded these songs you can personal these new masters outright.”

The adviser is referencing the 2019 acquisition of Massive Machine Data — which incorporates the rights to the grasp recordings of Taylor Swift’s first six albums — by Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings for a reported $300 million, in addition to Swift’s acknowledged plan to document new variations of these songs and thus create new grasp variations, devaluing the previous ones. That deal additionally included the masters of a number of different artists in addition to Swift’s — who is among the most profitable recordings artists in historical past — so the declare is questionable. The adviser then explores the potential of a three way partnership.

“A way more radical consideration can be to suggest a wholly new relationship or three way partnership with Common. One that’s equal and never one sided. I’m not positive you have an interest in that. But when may very well be a Yeezy Media/Common three way partnership play however one the place you’ve gotten the facility.”

Whereas the phrases of West’s offers are usually not public, commonplace recording and music-publishing contracts sometimes don’t permit artists to withdraw from the offers each time they need.

West’s timing is probably not coincidental: Vivendi, Common Music’s dad or mum firm, is holding an investor assembly on the Goldman Sachs Communicopia convention on Tuesday morning.

Together with the textual content alternate, West tweeted, “Nobody from Common or Sony has responded so it’s Go time,” and later posted one other screenshot of a textual content from somebody claiming {that a} consultant for Vivendi had reached out.

Reps for West, Common and Sony didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s requests for remark.

West has publicly acknowledged that he desires to get out of his label and publishing offers previously, and even sued the businesses in January of final 12 months. One was in opposition to EMI Music Publishing, with whom he signed in 2003 and which is now owned by Sony/ATV, and the opposite was in opposition to the Common Music Group corporations Roc-a-Fella Data (the previously Jay-Z-owned document label that launched his early albums), Def Jam Data and UMG’s merchandising arm, Bravado.

EMI countersued a number of weeks later, and sources say the publishing swimsuit was settled for an undisclosed quantity final September — presumably with phrases extra favorable to West.

Whereas West’s first a number of albums have all been licensed multiplatinum, his more moderen releases have met with much less business and demanding success. His most up-to-date albums “Ye” and “Jesus Is King” had been each licensed gold however had been uneven creatively; the latter album displays his flip towards Christian-based music, as does his delayed album “Donda: With Youngster,” which West mentioned can be launched over the summer season however has not but materialized.

His erratic launch schedule displays his unpredictable conduct, associated to his bipolar situation, lately: He additionally mentioned he can be issuing an album in 2018 referred to as “Yandhi” that continues to be unreleased.