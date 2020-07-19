Kanye West Announces First Presidential Campaign Event in 2020 Bid

Rapper and former Trump supporter Kanye West has introduced his first marketing campaign occasion backing a bewildering presidential run.

In keeping with marketing campaign paperwork obtained by Politico, West has set a marketing campaign occasion for Sunday afternoon in South Carolina’s Exquis Event Heart in North Charleston. Anybody who attends should signal a COVID-19 legal responsibility launch type, put on a face masks and observe social distancing guidelines.

West introduced on Twitter, seemingly in earnest, that he’d be working for president precisely two weeks in the past on Fourth of July.

Politico reviews that West filed an official assertion of candidacy with the Federal Election Fee final week utilizing The Birthday Campaign (BDY) as his political social gathering affiliation.

He additionally tweeted on Saturday night asking his followers to signal a petition to get him on the South Carolina poll. Nonetheless, as ABC Information reviews, West missed South Carolina’s deadline to file as an impartial candidate this week, and the state doesn’t permit write-in candidates.

West was capable of get on the poll in Oklahoma this week by paying a $35,000 price earlier than the cut-off deadline in lieu of getting petition signatures. The deadlines to register as a write-in candidate have handed in a number of states, however many prolong into August and September, leaving a small probability that West may muster sufficient petition signatures to get him on the ballots in these states. A number of 1000’s of signatures are required for a write-in candidate in most states.

After a number of reviews in regards to the long-shot candidate dropping out circulated final week, many followers had been stunned to see West decide to working. In keeping with Politico, he has not registered in any main voting polls.