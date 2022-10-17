Kanye West buys Parler, the “free speech” social network, after being banned from Twitter for threatening to kill Jews

Kanye West, an artist who now goes by the name Ye, was recently banned from his Twitter and Instagram accounts for making anti-Semitic comments. He now he has said that he will buy Parler, a social network that presumes to be a commitment to “Freedom of expression” to hide, under this term, that allows people with ideology of extreme right can share hate messages and false information with complete freedom.

Parler has said that the acquisition by these billionaires will help create an “incancellable ecosystem”. The acquisition was announced by Parler in a press release and states that he has reached an agreement in principle with Ye that is expected to close later this year. For his part, Ye has said that “in a world where conservative views are considered controversialwe have to ensure the right to express ourselves freely”.

CLUBHOUSE THE SOCIAL NETWORK of VOICE messages What is how to enter and how to use it

Parler was removed from the app stores





Parler was removed from the Apple and Google app stores after the Capitol riots, as this platform served to spread false information that fueled the events that came in January 2021. The platform was accused of helping rioters plan and coordinate the assault on the Capitol.

Apple cited the “threats of violence and illegal activityon Parler, saying the social network had “failed to take adequate steps to deal with the proliferation of threats to people’s safety.” That same month, Amazon also kicked Parler out of its web hosting service.

Parler later reappeared in both app stores after agreeing to moderate posts. Her website came back online in February 2021. Parlement Technologies CEO George Farmer said that the deal “will change the world, and change the way the world thinks about freedom expression”.

Freedom to spread hate

According to his speech, where he hides that the social network initially allowed hate messages, even if they were absolute disinformation of vulnerable groups, “Ye shows that it is one step ahead of the inherited media narrative. It will be an honor for Parler to help you achieve your goals“.

Parler is not the only one. Remember that former President Donald Trump launched Truth Social after Trump was kicked off Twitter following the riots on Capitol Hill. Elon Musk, who is in a very long process of buying Twitter, has suggested that would like this network to relax its moderation policies under his administration, and possibly reset Trump’s account.

Tesla CEO said he spoke with Ye after his antisemitic post to express his concerns. Parler’s big investor Kanye West posted a few days ago: “I’m a little sleepy tonight, but when I wake up I’m going to death with 3 of Jewish people. That death with 3 expression is believed to mean refers to the military term “defcon”. There are five levels that indicate the intensity of a threat to national security, with 5 being the lowest and 1 being the highest. In this case it suggested a level 3 of danger. But not something the YE himself has confirmed.