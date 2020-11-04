Kanye West Concedes After Failing to Get 0.5% of Vote in Any State

Kanye West was a person of few phrases in seemingly conceding a loss in his presidential run Tuesday evening, tweeting merely “WELP KANYE 2024” shortly after midnight.

Later in the evening, he deleted the unique tweet (seen under), which pictured his silhouette in entrance of an electoral map. West then reposted it with out the “WELP” (the resigned-sounding equal of “oh effectively”), whereas leaving the declaration of his 2024 ambitions intact.

Kanye West’s concession tweet

Twitter

The hip-hop titan and his “Birthday Occasion” solely made it onto the poll in a dozen states, lacking submitting deadlines or failing to accrue sufficient legitimate signatures in others. None of the returns from the states in which he was eligible had him reaching even 0.5% of the vote.

As of 8:30 a.m. ET Wednesday, West had accrued simply over 60,000 votes nationally.

Of the dozen states in which he was a contender, West acquired probably the most votes in Tennessee, getting the approval of 10,216, with 97% of the state’s returns in Wednesday morning. However that solely amounted to 0.3% of the state’s whole, and was solely a couple of third of the votes solid for an additional third-party contender, Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen.

His highest share in any state was 0.4% — a consequence he reached in three: Idaho (3,631 votes), Oklahoma (5,590 votes) and Utah (4,344 votes).

Apart from Tennessee, West additionally acquired 0.3% in Arkansas (4,040 votes), Kentucky (6,259 votes), Mississippi (3,131 votes) and Vermont (1,265 votes).

He picked up 0.2% in Colorado (6,254 votes), Iowa (3,197 votes), Louisiana (4,894 votes) and Minnesota (7,748 votes),

Earlier Tuesday, West had shared photographs of himself voting in Wyoming, writing his identify in in one of the states the place he didn’t make the poll. He declared it was his first time voting and made it clear what it had taken to get him to overcome his earlier voting reticence.

“At the moment I voted for the primary time in my life for the President of america, and it’s for somebody I actually belief… me,” he tweeted.

God is so good 😊 At the moment I’m voting for the primary time in my life for the President of america, and it is for somebody I actually belief…me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

West did seem on the poll in a thirteenth state, California, however there, he was listed because the vice presidential choose of Roque De La Fuente. It was unclear whether or not West permitted of being named as a VP contender by that candidate, who gained 0.3% of the Golden State’s vote.

Not like his opponents in the presidential race, West had not stooped to making precise marketing campaign appearances, following a single tumultuous July cease in South Carolina the place he wore a bulletproof vest as outerwear, wept as he railed towards abortion and was loudly confronted by some of his personal invited followers. He had not too long ago made a high-profile look on Joe Rogan’s podcast, declaring on the outset that God had referred to as him to be “the chief of the free world” however displaying little curiosity in taking coverage positions and even discussing the presidency a lot over the course of three largely religion-filled hours.

Help West acquired from identified Republican political operatives, a current assembly with Jared Kushner and West’s refusal to disavow Donald Trump or his earlier MAGA advocacy led to hypothesis that the rapper was getting used, wittingly or unwittingly, as a spoiler to sabotage the Democratic vote.