Kanye West Documentary Lands at Netflix

A documentary sequence spanning over 20 years of footage and residential movies of Kanye West’s life and work has landed at Netflix.

Billboard, which first reported the information, cites sources placing the worth tag at Netflix at $30 million, although an individual conversant in the matter tells Selection that that’s not an correct determine. The sequence is claimed to incorporate never-before-seen footage of West, and can cowl his profession in music and trend, his failed 2020 presidential bid, and the dying of his mom, Donda West.

The multi-part docuseries, which doesn’t but have a title, hails from music video producing duo Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah, higher often known as Coodie & Chike, who directed and produced West’s 2004 music video “Jesus Walks (Model 3)” and “By way of the Wire.” The pair have additionally produced and directed the 2012 ESPN “30 for 30” documentary “Benji,” about Benjamin Wilson; music movies for Lupe Fiasco, Erykah Badu and others; and the 2019 documentary on former skilled basketball participant Stephon Marbury, “A Child From Coney Island.”

The Netflix challenge is anticipated to be launched this 12 months, in response to Billboard. A spokesperson for the streaming service declined to remark.

Final month, West gained his first gospel Grammy and twenty second profession Grammy for his “Jesus Is King” album, marking the primary time since 2013 that he has acquired honors from the Recording Academy. Along with successful conventional gospel album for “Jesus Is Born” at the GMA (Gospel Music Affiliation) Dove Awards, West additionally picked up rap/hip hop album for “Jesus Is King” and rap/hip-hop recorded tune for “Comply with God.”