Kanye West Puts $6.8 Million Into Presidential Bid

Kanye West has put $6.76 million into his presidential marketing campaign, together with tens of millions to political operatives to assist him get on the poll.

West launched the marketing campaign in July, and has certified for the poll in 10 states, together with Minnesota, Iowa and Colorado. Over the past a number of weeks, quite a few hyperlinks to Republican-aligned attorneys have raised issues that West’s marketing campaign is siphoning Black votes away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Judges in Arizona and Virginia, in the meantime, have eliminated his title from the poll.

West’s marketing campaign finance report, filed on Friday, exhibits that the marketing campaign paid $1.28 million to Atlas Technique Group for “poll entry companies.” The agency is run by Gregg Keller, a former government director of the American Conservative Union and a longtime determine in Republican politics in Missouri. Within the 2016 cycle, Keller did work for Ben Carson and Scott Walker, who have been every operating for the Republican presidential nomination.

West marketing campaign has spent $5.87 million up to now. Of that, $2.7 million went to Millennial Methods, primarily based in Lengthy Island, N.Y., which has labored on Democratic campaigns, together with the Pete Buttigieg presidential marketing campaign. The agency has been paid for poll entry companies and polling.

The marketing campaign additionally spent $1.5 million on Fortified Consulting, primarily based in Tempe, Ariz. Politico reported that Fortified Consulting shares an deal with with Lincoln Technique Group, which did work in 2016 for President Trump’s marketing campaign in addition to the marketing campaign of Carly Fiorina.

The marketing campaign additionally obtained $11,472 in outdoors contributions, of which $3,850 got here in massive sufficient quantities to be individually reported. West’s largest donors are Mac Tylor, of San Francisco, who works in design at Apple, and Laurence Chandler, a dressmaker who has helped on West’s clothes line. Every gave the marketing campaign $1,000.