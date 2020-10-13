Kanye West Releases Presidential Campaign Ad (Watch)

Rapper and unlikely presidential candidate Kanye West has dropped the primary commercial for his presidential marketing campaign, simply 22 days forward of Election Day.

On Monday afternoon, West shared the video, which is a bit of longer than one minute, on Twitter to his almost 40 million followers. Within the video, he discusses how Individuals ought to deal with strengthening their faith and religion to enhance the nation.

“America. What’s America’s future? What’s greatest for our nation? Our individuals? What’s simply? True justice? We’ve got to consider all these items collectively as a individuals. To ponder our future, to reside as much as our dream, we will need to have imaginative and prescient. We as a individuals will revive our nation’s dedication to religion, to what our structure calls the free train of faith, together with, after all, prayer,” he mentioned. “By means of prayer, religion might be restored.”

West spoke in opposition to the backdrop of a black-and-white American flag and photographs of households, together with photographs of West’s family when he was child.

“We as a individuals are referred to as to a larger objective than ourselves. We aren’t solely a beacon to our world, however we ought to be servants to one another to encourage one another, to assist one another, to carry up one another — our fellow Individuals — that we could all prosper collectively. We’ve got to behave on religion with a positive data that we’re pursuing the best objectives and doing the best issues. We are going to construct a stronger nation by constructing stronger households,” he mentioned. “Households are the constructing blocks of society, of a nation. By turning to religion, we would be the sort of nation — the sort of individuals — God intends us to be.”

The video ends with an “I’m Kanye West and I approve this message” endorsement and textual content urging individuals to write down him in on the poll.

The rapper confronted many obstacles in his uphill and almost not possible battle to get on states’ ballots as he missed a number of essential deadlines. Nonetheless, he seems on the California poll, although as a vice presidential candidate.

Many have questioned how critical West is about operating for president, after launching his marketing campaign in July and qualifying for 10 states. In September, he spent $6.8 million on his bid, in response to marketing campaign finance stories. In a extremely anticipated election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden, West might siphon some votes away from both candidate, performing as a third-party spoiler.