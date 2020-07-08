Kanye West Renounces Trump, Slams Biden; Claims He Had Covid-19 – Variety

Kanye West backed off of his assist for President Trump, claimed he had a bout with Covid-19 in February, talked at size — if vaguely — about his personal presidential marketing campaign, slammed presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden and lots extra in a sprawling four-hour interview with Forbes that printed early Wednesday. He additionally shared his views on race, abortion and Covid-19 in feedback often sprinkled with non secular references, and stated he has by no means voted.

The interview was West’s first since he introduced late on July four that he’s working for president, though he has apparently taken no official steps to substantiate his candidacy at this level and has already missed deadlines for a number of states. He stated his spouse, Kim Kardashian-West, and Elon Musk are his chief advisors and that Michelle Tidball, a minister in his new house of Wyoming, can be his working mate. He says his political celebration is the Birthday Celebration — “After we win, it’s everyone’s birthday” — and his marketing campaign slogan is “Kanye West YES. YES, not YEP, not YEAH. YES. YES. YES.”

He additionally prompt that the 2 presumptive essential candidates, “Trump and Biden, gracefully bow out” of the race. “I simply gracefully recommend y’all bow out.”

Whereas he stated he’s “taking the purple hat off,” symbolizing withdrawing assist for Trump’s marketing campaign, he did say optimistic issues in regards to the president, describing him as “the closest president we’ve had in years to permitting God to nonetheless be a part of the dialog,” though his administration “seems to be like one huge mess to me. I don’t like that I caught wind that he hid within the bunker,” he stated, referring to studies that Trump hid in a White Home secure room throughout protests final month in Washington, D.C.

He was unsparing in his criticism of Biden. “This man, Joe Biden, stated when you don’t vote for me, then you aren’t black. Effectively, act like we didn’t hear that? We act like we didn’t hear that man say that? That man stated that. It’s a wrap.”

“I’m not saying Trump’s in my approach, he could also be part of my approach,” he stated. “And Joe Biden? Like come on man, please. You understand? Obama’s particular. Trump’s particular. We are saying Kanye West is particular. America wants particular those that lead. Invoice Clinton? Particular. Joe Biden’s not particular.”

Whereas he does explicitly say within the article that he was identified with Covid-19, West says he doubtless had the sickness in February. “Chills, shaking within the mattress, taking sizzling showers, movies telling me what I’m presupposed to do to recover from it. I bear in mind somebody had informed me Drake had the coronavirus and my response was Drake can’t be sicker than me!”

