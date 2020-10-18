Kanye West Responds to Issa Rae’s ‘SNL’ Joke

Kanye West has spoken out relating to a joke final evening’s “Saturday Evening Reside” host Issa Rae made about his involvement within the presidential election.

Within the sketch, Rae performed a lawyer for the NAACP being interviewed by speak present host Kenan Thompson on “Your Voice Chicago.” When requested concerning the upcoming election, Rae’s character responded that she can be “voting for everyone Black,” in reference to Rae’s viral second throughout the 2017 Emmy Awards when she stated she was “rooting for everyone Black.”

However, when Thompson because the host talked about the presidential race “between Donald Trump, Joe Biden and Kanye West,” Rae’s character made her ideas about West’s candidacy clear, saying: “Kanye? F him!”

West responded to the joke on Twitter Sunday morning, writing: “I’ve all the time stated ‘SNL’ makes use of black folks to maintain different black folks again. My coronary heart goes out to Issa Rae. I’m praying for her and her household. I do know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid within the leisure subject has furthered our capacity to be extra profitable.” Connected to West’s tweet was a screenshot of the outcomes that come up when one enters “Issa Rae” into Google.

Ive all the time stated SNL makes use of black folks to maintain different black folks again My coronary heart goes out to Issa Rae I’m praying for her and her household I do know that the twenty years of service that I’ve paid within the leisure subject has furthered our capacity to be extra profitable pic.twitter.com/kExwUVVsqv — ye (@kanyewest) October 18, 2020

Rae and “Saturday Evening Reside” didn’t instantly reply to Selection‘s request for remark.

West’s earlier tweet was one by which he inspired his followers to “WRITE IN KANYE WEST” on their ballots for the upcoming presidential election. Although West didn’t make it onto many ballots, he’s listed because the vice presidential candidate on the California poll, with Roque “Rocky” De La Fuente because the presidential nominee for the American Impartial Celebration.

Watch the total sketch under.