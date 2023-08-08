Kanye West Sings With Travis Scott At His First Show Since Making Anti Semitic Comments:

Kanye West showed up at Travis Scott’s Utopia event at Rome’s Circus Maximus tonight without warning. It was his first live show since he ruined his career alongside a series of racist comments last year.

Early on in the 24-song show, which was live streamed, they sang “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing” by West.

Scott Told The Crowd That “There Is No Utopia Without Kanye West”:

“There isn’t a Utopia without Kanye West,” Scott declared the crowd. “Without Kanye West, there’s no Travis Scott. Without Kanye West, there is no Rome. “Make a racket for Ye!”

The two musicians have been friends and worked together for a long time. In 2012, Scott signed a writing deal with West’s G.O.O.D. Music label. Scott has also been a guest on “Wash Us with Your Blood,” a song by 2020 by Kanye West that was on his Donda album.

Scott Performed His First Show To Support Utopia Today At Circo Maximo:

Scott gave his first show to promote Utopia today at Circo Maximo, also called Circus Maximus. This is an old Roman chariot race track that gives its name to the movie Scott launched at the same time as Utopia.

Even though he started with the initial three songs from Utopia, he didn’t play the whole record. Instead, he played hits from all over his career. He brought Kanye West out early in the set to sing “Praise God” and “Can’t Tell Me Nothing.”

It was Ye’s most well-known public showing since last year, when he became very anti-Semitic and then changed his mind without really sorry for it.

Since February 2022 West Had Benn Not On Stage:

West hadn’t been upon stage since February 2022, when he released his record Donda 2 in Miami. DaBaby and Marilyn Manson also performed at the event.

West’s business partners, like Adidas, Gap, and Balenciaga, dropped him after his comments last fall. He didn’t say sorry, but he said it cost him “two billion dollars on a single day.”

He was additionally removed from what was then called Twitter, but its owner, Elon Musk, put his account back online last week.

With Utopia, Scott Has Done Very Well On The Charts And In Sales:

According to Luminate, Scott’s album Utopia debuted at No. 1 upon the Billboard 200 chart and sold almost 500,000 copies in its first week.

It Happened To Be The Third Best Week For A New Album To Come Out In 2023:

It was the third-highest debut week for an album within 2023, and it sold 79,000 vinyl copies, which was the most for a rap album since 1991, when Nielsen SoundScan, Luminate’s predecessor, started keeping track of sales data.

The Rome show took the place of a performance Scott was arranging for late July at the Pyramids of Giza in Egypt, but it was canceled by local officials.

During tonight’s show, the artist played five songs from Utopia for the first time: “Sirens,” “My Eyes,” “I Know?,” “Topia Twins,” as well as “Telekinesis.” He also covered Lil Uzi Vert’s “Aye.”

Just Before Performing Travis Scott Told The Crowd “Utopia doesn’t exist without Kanye West”:

West’s performance got a lot of cheers from the crowd, but many of his peers were upset by the anti-Semitic comments he made in the autumn and winter of 2022. The rapper was also banned from X and other social media sites.

Recently Rapper Spotted Raveling Within Italy With Bianca Censori:

The rapper, who has four kids with his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, was spotted traveling within Italy with Yeezy brand planner Bianca Censori within the days before Scott’s show.

