Kanye West Strikes 10-Yr Deal With Gap for ‘Yeezy Gap’ Apparel Line – Variety

Again in 2015, Kanye West stated he would “wish to be the Steve Jobs of the Gap,” and now he’s obtained his shot: His style firm, Yeezy, on Friday introduced a 10-year take care of the retail large referred to as Yeezy Gap that might be launched within the first half of 2021, in line with the New York Occasions.

The road, designed by Yeezy underneath West’s inventive path, will create “fashionable, elevated fundamentals for males, ladies and youngsters at accessible worth factors.” West can even oversee how the road is introduced in Gap’s shops and on-line gross sales.

The 10-year deal, which begins this month, has an choice to renew after 5 years, the Occasions reported, citing an individual conversant in the negotiations who was not approved to talk publicly. The report says that on the five-year level, Gap is hoping that Yeezy Gap might be producing $1 billion in annual gross sales. Yeezy is owned solely by West.

Whereas the Gap was one of many world’s hottest clothes manufacturers within the 1990s and early 2000s, it has fallen out of favor in recent times. Gap Inc. additionally owns Previous Navy and Banana Republic. West who labored at a Gap in his teenagers and has lengthy had a gentle spot for it.

The launch of the road will current the counterintuitive notion of an inexpensive Yeezy line, which has lengthy been infamous for excessive costs, notably for its sneaker traces. The shoe traces, affiliated with Adidas since 2013, was valued at $three billion in 2019, in line with a Bloomberg report, and was anticipated to high $1.three billion in gross sales for the yr.