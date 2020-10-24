Kanye West to Joe Rogan: He Wants to Be ‘The Leader of the Free World’

Kanye West talked about his work as a “pastor,” music business contracts, his vogue line and his “calling to be the chief of the free world,” which he stated got here to him in the bathe, in a three-hour lengthy, free-associative interview with podcaster Joe Rogan that was launched Saturday — and that’s in simply the first half hour.

He additionally urged that Bob Marley, Michael Jackson, Prince and Bruce and Brandon Lee had been murdered, amongst different claims.

He additionally made a reference to Taylor Swift that might be misinterpreted. Talking of his father’s work as a member of the Black Panther political celebration, he stated, “It’s like my father snatching a mic out of somebody’s hand who was mendacity — like father, like son, there,” he laughed, referring to him grabbing the mic from Swift at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

Talking uninterrupted for lengthy stretches and peppering his feedback with mentions of his notable pals and pop-culture references from “Tron” to “Maleficent” to “The Incredibles,” West continued his tendency to make a provocative assertion after which shortly transfer to a seemingly unrelated topic. (The next quotes have been edited to eradicate digressions.)

“There couldn’t be a greater time to put a visionary in the captain’s chair,” he stated. “I’m not right here to down Trump or down Biden, I’m simply right here to specific why God has known as me to take this place. I’m an incredible chief as a result of I pay attention and I’m empathetic. I do consider in world peace.”

Concerning the music enterprise, he stated, “I’m not at conflict with the music business. I’m simply saying we’d like to innovate. Once I posted my contracts, I had ten contracts that stored placing me inside a labyrinth and issues we don’t want.

“Prince would say we don’t want the distribution half,” he continued. “I’m the type of particular person the place I’m not attempting to eradicate anybody’s job. There’s a method each events might be completely satisfied. These offers might be flipped in a method that they’re simply extra truthful.”

He stated his father had instructed him the music business was a nasty enterprise, and located that perspective to be true.

“Everybody’s an element of it, everybody’s accountable, everybody’s an element of the downside,” he stated. “The contracts are made to rape the artists. It is a damaging thought I’m placing into the universe — however I thought of Bruce and Brandon Lee. That is Sony and Common and I’m keen to put the blue paint on my face and exit and do that as a result of it’s the proper factor to do.

“Michael Jackson, Prince, all of this stuff have crossed my thoughts as I’m saying I would like to innovate what these contracts are, it’s not about me getting my masters again, it’s about freedom.”

“At this level music loses me cash,” he stated. “Of my $5 billion internet value, music is damaging $4 million.”

He additionally spoke at size about his work in non secular music. “I stepped away from my music profession for a 12 months to serve God,” he stated. “Once I made [his Sunday Service sessions], I utterly stopped rapping as a result of I didn’t know the way to rap earlier than God.”

Rogan made a number of efforts to preserve West centered on subjects, together with flattering West about his thought processes, saying that individuals claimed he was ranting however Rogan stated he was pondering totally.

“Once I discuss, it’s not a rant,” West stated. “It’s a symphony of concepts. I simply inform the fact and telling the fact is loopy in a world full of lies.”

Watch the full interview beneath.