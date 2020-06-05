Kanye West Tops Forbes’ List of Highest-Paid Musicians – Variety

Kanye West shouldn’t be solely the highest-paid musician of 2020 — he’s the second-highest-paid movie star total, in keeping with Forbes annual record, which dropped on Thursday.

Whereas far behind extended-family member Kylie Jenner, who topped the principle record with $590 million, West is No. 2 with $170 million, far forward of the subsequent musician on the record, Elton John, who got here in at No. 13 total (No. 2 in music) with earnings of $81 million. The third highest-paid musician is Ariana Grande, who’s the highest-placing feminine musician at No. 17, with $72 million; subsequent are the Jonas Brothers with $68.5 million; and fifth is the Chainsmokers with $68 million.

The record lands at an unprecedented time on the earth and the music business: A big proportion of the artists on the record made a big proportion of their revenue from touring, which most definitely won’t be the case this 12 months, with all main excursions postponed indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic. Nevertheless, the majority of West’s revenue derives from his massively well-liked Yeezy sneaker line, and from Jay-Z and Drake to Rihanna and Taylor Swift, he’s not the one one diversifying his income streams.

Take a look at the complete record right here.

Forbes World’s Highest Paid Musicians (2020)

1. Kanye West $170 million

2. Elton John $81 million

3. Ariana Grande $72 million

4. Jonas Brothers $68.5 million

5. Chainsmokers $68 million

6. Ed Sheeran $64 million

7. Taylor Swift $63.5 million

8. Submit Malone $60 million

9. Rolling Stones $59 million

10. Marshmello $56 million

11. Shawn Mendes $54.5 million

12. Jay-Z $53.5 million

13. Billie Eilish $53 million

14. BTS $50 million

15. Drake $49 million