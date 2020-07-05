Kanye West Tweets That He’s Running for President… This Year – Variety

Apropos of nothing instantly obvious apart from the nationwide vacation, Kanye West took to social media Saturday night time to announce that he’s operating for president… in 2020.

“We should now understand the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our imaginative and prescient and constructing our future. I’m operating for president of the US,” he wrote, adopted by the hashtag “2020VISION” and the symbol of an Amercican flag.

That was everything of his president declaration, which arrived sans press launch or different statements, a lot much less a platform, for an election 4 months away.

We should now understand the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our imaginative and prescient and constructing our future. I’m operating for president of the US 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Some on Twitter greeted the announcement with a level of skepticism about West’s actual intentions of mounting an impartial marketing campaign this near election day. Not among the many skeptics, although: Elon Musk, who tweeted in response: “You have got my full help!”

You have got my full help! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 5, 2020

West’s personal web site bore no details about a presidential run as of this writing. Neither does his Instagram account, which has as its latest entry a three-day-old photograph of himself with Musk.

West has not been shy about setting forth presidential ambitions earlier than. In 2015, throughout a famously wide-ranging acceptance speech for the Video Vanguard award on the MTV Video Music Awards, he mentioned, “As you most likely may have guessed by this second, in 2020 I’ve determined to run for president.” Though he gave the impression to be severe on the time, viewers additionally took into consideration that West admitted he was below the affect of weed on the time. (“Y’all could be considering proper now, ‘I’m wondering: Did he smoke one thing earlier than he got here out right here?’ The reply is sure, I rolled up somewhat one thing.”)

This does, a minimum of for the second, appear to settle the query of whether or not West intends to vote for Donald Trump within the fall, as he has recommended he would, as one of many foremost Black supporters of the president in recent times.

Associated Tales

“And we all know who I’m voting on,” West had mentioned in a size profile printed in GQ journal in April. “And I’m not going to be advised by the individuals round me and the those that have their agenda that my profession goes to be over. As a result of guess what: I’m nonetheless right here!” West, who as soon as wore a MAGA hat to a gathering with the president, additionally mentioned in that interview that in some methods, circumstances had improved below Trump’s presidency: “”I purchase actual property. It’s higher now than when Obama was in workplace. They don’t train you at school about shopping for property. They train you methods to change into any person’s property.”

Extra just lately, West had used social media to align himself with marchers, suggesting that he was not in step with Trump on all issues.

The rapper/mogul has just lately devoted 100% of his musical output to Christian music. This features a model new single with Travis Scott, “Wash Us within the Blood,” though, because the New York Occasions famous in a assessment, the contemporary track is extra “lyrically impressionistic, with nods to mass incarceration and different ethical issues.”